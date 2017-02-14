PreparedHealth adds Premier, Inc. Founder as Strategic Advisor

Alan Weinstein, Strategic Advisor to the Board for PreparedHealth I believe they are on the leading edge of healthcare. Post-acute care is where a significant amount of healthcare industry innovation is going to take place and their technology is paving new ground for payers, providers, patients and families.

Innovative healthcare engagement company, PreparedHealth, announced today that Alan Weinstein, Founder of Premier, Inc, has been appointed as a Strategic Advisor to the Board. Weinstein brings with him a wealth of experience in building large healthcare networks to solve massive industry problems.

“We’re thrilled to have Alan join our team and guide our Board based on his decades of experience building and operating one of the largest and most successful hospital alliances in the U.S. Alan’s experience building win-win business models will help us accelerate the growth of PreparedHealth.” said Ashish V. Shah, CEO of PreparedHealth.

PreparedHealth takes a data-driven approach to connecting patients, their families, healthcare providers and insurers inside the enTouch™ network. Weinstein will be a key advisor as the company continues to expand across the growing number of Hospital-led ACOs and post-acute provider markets, organizing at-home service providers like home health, personal care, home-based pharmacy, hospice, durable medical equipment, and other newly emerging home-based healthcare services.

“I’m honored to be working with PreparedHealth. They have a respectful and very entrepreneurial culture, are motivated to making a meaningful difference for patients and their families and have a significant amount of industry experience building innovative companies. All of these traits coupled with a hard work ethic is an excellent predictor for success when you are looking at a new company,” said Weinstein. “I believe they are on the leading edge of healthcare. Post-acute care is where a significant amount of healthcare industry innovation is going to take place and their technology is paving new ground for payers, providers, patients and families.”

During his 35-year career in healthcare, Weinstein focused on developing startup businesses providing services to hospitals through shared programs intended to achieve greater economies of scale. Premier, Inc, where Weinstein was Founder and President, is a much respected provider of clinical outcomes and resource consumption information for U.S. hospitals along with a very prominent Group Purchasing Organization (GPO). Premier’s patient safety website and supporting program is the definitive resource for the hospital industry. Weinstein has remained in the healthcare space over the last fifteen years in advisor and board member roles.

“Having Alan join us is a testament to the future of the company. Many have entrusted Alan throughout his career to solve some of the largest problems in the healthcare industry. We are excited to partner with him on shifting the market to better collaborate with home-based providers of healthcare services” said David Coyle, Co-Founder of PreparedHealth.

About PreparedHealth

PreparedHealth is a Chicago-based healthcare technology company empowering people to live independently in the comfort of their homes and communities. The company has built enTouch™, an innovative social network for healthcare, connecting patients and personal caregivers to providers and health plans (payers) to achieve their healthcare goals and objectives. In a short period of time, PreparedHealth has attracted growing interest from Post-Acute Care (PAC) Providers, Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs), Bundled Payment for Care Improvement (BPCI) conveners, Medicare Advantage Plans, State Medicaid Programs, and Hospital Systems to better deliver on the promise of population health. For more information, visit http://www.preparedhealth.com.