Groupe Ostiguy & Gendron Selects Applied Epic

Applied Logo

Applied Systems today announced that Groupe Ostiguy & Gendron has selected Applied Epic to serve as its single system to automate their Commercial and Personal operations and drive business growth. To support the brokerage’s broader digital transformation strategy, Groupe Ostiguy & Gendron also selected Applied CSR24 and Applied Mobile to enable online customer self-service and provide staff access to data while away from the office.

“As we evaluated our go-forward growth strategy, we recognized a need to begin our digital transformation to support the continued expansion of our commercial lines business,” said Jean-Phillipe Martineau, president, Groupe Ostiguy & Gendron. “In partnering with Applied, we have built our business and customer service models on advanced software that can support our needs today and in the future.”

Applied Epic, the fastest growing cloud-based brokerage management system in the world, delivers the most technologically advanced software application to independent insurance brokerages to enable faster growth and profitability in a changing insurance marketplace. Purpose-built for insurance brokerages, Applied Epic is a single, integrated and open application that provides essential capabilities for each stakeholder within a brokerage to better manage customer relationships, sales opportunities, financial accounting and policy administration across all lines of business, reducing time and expenses spent managing separate, disparate systems. The application offers a comprehensive view of client information and internal operations through an intuitive user interface in both official languages, enabling users to make more informed decisions about their business and capitalize quickly on new opportunities. Applied Epic’s unique software architecture provides scalability for brokerages with multiple global locations to manage expansion and business growth with ease.

“Today, leveraging consumer-facing technology to provide anytime, anywhere customer service is critical to our strategic plan,” said Maxime Poulin, executive vice president, Groupe Ostiguy & Gendron. “Applied CSR24 and Applied Mobile enable our business to extend mobile self-service to our clients, while also ensuring our staff is always connected to account information when conducting business on the road.”

As part of Groupe Ostiguy & Gendron’s broader digital transformation strategy, the brokerage also selected Applied CSR24 and Applied Mobile to deliver omnichannel customer service.



Applied CSR24, the leading cloud-based client self-service software, enables brokerages to meet today’s insurance consumer demand for anytime, anywhere access to information by providing 24/7 access to insurance policy information, claims filing and processing, premium payments, and insurance documents through an online brokerage-branded client portal or mobile application via Applied MobileInsured. Applied CSR24 seamlessly integrates with brokerage management systems, reducing manual administrative tasks and allowing brokers to devote more time to serving customers and securing new business. By providing greater flexibility and mobile servicing options, brokerages can increase client satisfaction, build client loyalty and deliver a more competitive business proposition.

Applied Mobile is a purpose-built app that enables insurance brokerage staff to access and manage client, prospect and insurance information from their management system anytime, anywhere via a mobile smartphone or tablet device. The native mobile app allows users to stay connected on the go with a direct link to information in their brokerage management system, providing access to view accounts, contact details and insurance policy information; add prospects; create and manage activities; and automate sales operations.

“To achieve true digital transformation and grow in the digital age, brokers must build their businesses on scalable technology and embrace customer-facing applications,” said Philippe Joassin, vice president of Sales, Applied Systems. “In partnering with Applied, Groupe Ostiguy & Gendron will be able to quickly scale its business leveraging Applied Epic, as well as drive a more connected insurer and insured experience through Applied’s digital brokerage software.”

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.