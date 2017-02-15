Transitioning from military life to the civilian world is challenging. You have to learn new ways of leadership, communication, structure, and even relationships. It’s rewarding to be able to help others on their own journey.

Fire Department Coffee (FDC) will donate 10% of all proceeds to the Paddy Brown Program from February 15, 2017 – March 15, 2017. The Paddy Brown Program offers veterans increased access to employment and professional development opportunities in the first responder sector.

Veteran owned Fire Department Coffee is a small batch roaster that pairs strong values with strong coffee. Through the Paddy Brown Program, they will help other veterans make the complex transition into post military life.

“At the core of our company is a commitment to giving back in our community and helping other veterans,” said Mark Williams, co-founder at FDC. “We are very excited to be able to help the Paddy Brown Program support those who put their lives on the line daily.”

Williams is a Marine Corps veteran and regional mentor for the Paddy Brown Program, where he works one on one with veterans to coach men and women through the extensive process of entering the fire service.

“Transitioning from military life to the civilian world is challenging,” says Williams. “You have to learn new ways of leadership, communication, structure, and even relationships. It’s rewarding to be able to help others on their own journey.”

The Fire Department Coffee will raise funds for the Paddy Brown Program from February 15, 2017 - March 15, 2017. All military and first responders receive 15% off their order. Free shipping on orders over $50.

To support the men and woman who defend our country, choose from Fire Department Coffee’s Original (medium roast), Dark Roast, or Bourbon Infused creations, available in both ground and whole bean form.

The Paddy Brown Program is a 503 (c)(3) charity, and all monies collected will directly affect the men and women who serve our nation. In addition to helping PBP with its core mission, the proceeds will also provide travel and tuition to several firefighters who will be attending the Leadership Under Fire National Convention in Columbus, Ohio. There, firefighters will receive world-renowned training on firefighter survival, fitness, and mental resiliency.

About

Luke Schneider launched Fire Dept. Coffee in July of 2016 with the mission to bring the easiest drinking coffee to the nation's hardest working men and women. Schneider is a Navy Veteran and firefighter paramedic located in the Chicago metropolitan area. He works alongside the brand's marketing and content specialist Mark Williams, a Marine Corps veteran and passionate fireman.

For interviews or additional information about the campaign, please visit http://www.firedeptcoffee.com or contact brooke(at)veteranpr(dot)com.