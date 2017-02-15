Out Now: Ultimate Rejects & X-Change, “Excess”

“Excess” is a crossover CDM song that blends the best of EDM and Caribbean sounds including Soca elements.

With Carnival season in full swing and the Ultimate Rejects having the #1 Carnival song in Trinidad & Tobago with “Full Extreme”, all eyes have been on what will they do next. They surprised the crowd with a curve ball on their follow up release “Excess” that sees them partner with Los Angeles based DJ/Producer X-Change.

“Excess” is a crossover CDM (Caribbean Dance Music) song that blends the best of EDM (Electronic Dance Music) and Caribbean sounds including Soca elements. The result is a pop-infused dance song that will have you out of your chair, dancing. Featuring vocals from Ultimate Rejects member MX Prime, the song will leave you “just saying yes.”

The Ultimate Rejects have been busy this year in Trinidad & Tobago performing up to 18 shows a weekend recently. Their song “Full Extreme” has become somewhat of a national anthem for Trinidad & Tobago during the 2017 Carnival season. Mx Prime said “What can I say, amidst all the madness we've found ways to record and this song was made with the ladies in mind. Excess amount of love!”

The Ultimate Rejects and X-Change have teamed up in the past on “Thunderstorm” a high-energy festival track. This time the tempo may have changed but the high energy and infectious nature of their work have not. X-Change said “Making this song felt so natural with Johann and myself sending some concepts back and forth and then getting in the studio to record the vocals when I landed in Trinidad for Carnival.”

Listen to the Ultimate Rejects & X-Change, “Excess” here: https://lnk.to/excess

For booking information please contact Nikesha Ali 1-868-325-7177 nikesha(dot)ali(at)gmail(dot)com