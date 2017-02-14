2016 was a solid year for Ledgex Systems as demand grew based on the richness and completeness of our portfolio management and research management platform

Ledgex Systems, the leading provider of portfolio and research management solutions for the alternative and institutional investment industries, today announced demand for its platform continues to grow based on the value delivered by its industry-specific competencies. In 2016, Ledgex introduced new features and enhancements aligned to the needs of family offices, endowments and foundations, wealth advisors, consultants and other alternative asset allocators.

Standout features of the portfolio and research management system that drove new client wins in 2016 included:



Comprehensive Portfolio Visualization Tools, which optimizes the presentation of data and notification/alert capabilities. Innovative dashboards bring a wealth of information to launch pages via interactive charts and graphs. Ledgex data aggregation tools allow users to drill down deeper into data that helps uncover actionable insights.

Enhanced Portfolio Management Workshop, designed specifically to enrich portfolio monitoring and modeling functions including performance, attribution, contribution, analytics, PM modeling and peer group analysis. The Ledgex Workshop provides the features, tools and reporting capabilities users require in an efficient and intuitive interface.

Advanced Research Management Capabilities, that simplify gathering, management and input of manager information while surrounding data with process driven workflows and dashboards. With the Ledgex platform, users can collect and input manager data via a secure questionnaire or utilize the sophisticated email ‘listener’ tool which vastly simplifies the intake of enormous amounts of manager emails and documents. Ledgex then surrounds the data with advanced work-flows guided by sound research methodology and presents the most important information.

Management and Forecasting of Illiquid Alternative Assets, empowering investors to manage and predict the volatility of liquid and illiquid cash flows. The Ledgex platform incorporates the Yale Model of cash forecasting which enables users to accurately forecast future asset values and cash flows of illiquid alternative assets such as private equity investments. Ledgex also includes the Brinson Performance Attribution Model in its portfolio management module.

Cloud-Based Delivery Model and Mobile Application, which together gives firms flexibility and simplified application management. The cloud, or SaaS delivery model is compatible across multiple devices and allows easier accessibility and greater deployment flexibility. With Ledgex mobile application, users are presented with rich dashboards and gain an interactive, portable application with unlimited access to activities and documents, search capabilities and the ability to add new items, such as contacts, meetings and notes.

“2016 was a solid year for Ledgex Systems as demand grew based on the richness and completeness of our portfolio management and research management platform,” said Jaime Bean, Managing Director, Ledgex Systems. “This growth was driven in part by Ledgex Systems’ keen understanding of the unique requirements of the alternative and institutional investment industries. Our product development team is focused day-in and day-out on building and enhancing platform features that make our clients’ investment operations more effective.”

ABOUT LEDGEX SYSTEMS

Ledgex Systems is transforming the way fund of funds, family offices, wealth advisors, endowments and foundations, pensions, consultants, hedge funds and private equity firms manage their portfolios and client relations, make investment decisions and meet investor demands. The powerful Ledgex platform is an integrated technology suite that streamlines front and middle office functions of investment management firms. The comprehensive suite delivers solutions for: Portfolio Management & Analytics, Research Management and Due Diligence, Liquidity Management, Investor and Client Relations.

