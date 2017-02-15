Many HR professionals feel like they are going it alone, and our mission is to make sure that no HR professional feels like they’re stranded on an HR island.

Today Mammoth HR announces a new suite of HCM support services for HR professionals across the country.

“As employers better understand the connections between their people and their organizational performance, HR leaders and executives are being asked to tackle more than ever. We’re excited to expand our suite of services for HR professionals, whether they’re new to HR, a seasoned HR Department of One, or an entire HR team,” says CEO Nathan Christensen. “Our goal is to help HR professionals solve their strategic and administrative challenges, and deliver transformative results for their organizations. Many HR professionals feel like they are going it alone, and our mission is to make sure that no HR professional feels like they’re stranded on an HR island.”

Mammoth’s expanded workforce management services are delivered by Mammoth’s team of in-house certified HR Professionals. Its new suite of services includes an annual Mammoth HR Action Plan, an annual HR Gap Analysis, a configurable suite of HR modules, and access to Mammoth’s own HR help desk software. HR modules include eRecruiting, Compensation Analysis, Employee Engagement and Recognition, Compliance Management, Succession Planning, Executive Coaching, and more.

“As a one-person HR Team, I couldn’t live without the dedicated service of my Mammoth HR team,” says Cary Johnson, HR Manager at Schmitt Industries. “There are so many resources available and the staff is very professional and provides timely and effective assistance. I highly recommend Mammoth to anyone looking to supplement their HR team!"

"My new clients, big and small, often have a lot of anxiety about HR, whether it’s drafting a handbook, managing employee relations, or trying to stay on top of ever-changing rules and regulations,” says Mammoth HR Professional Rebecca McCormick. “With our new suite of services, we help clients alleviate their tactical HR worries and administrative burdens, while providing proactive support to strategic initiatives, like building a great company culture and becoming an employer of choice."

What makes Mammoth unique?

Mammoth is a Portland-based human resources company dedicated to building great workplaces around the country. Mammoth offers its HCM support services to organizations in all 50 states through its unique membership model. With the expertise of its team of certified HR Professionals, Mammoth helps businesses manage HR issues efficiently and affordably.

Mammoth recently was named one of Oregon Business magazine’s 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2017 and one of the nation’s Top 25 Best Small Workplaces by Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine. Learn more by visiting http://www.MammothHR.com, and connect with Mammoth on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram at @AskMammoth.