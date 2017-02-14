BigID Inc. has today announced the general availability and pricing plans of its enterprise privacy management platform. Founded in early 2016, the company has sparked much interest in their innovative and up-to-the-minute approach of critical data management issues. The company’s technology seeks to help enterprises better protect the privacy of their customers' personal data through the application of machine learning and identity intelligence to data privacy. With the success of its early access beta program, their pioneer data privacy solution will now be more widely available.

New privacy regulations like the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) are confronting enterprises with potential fines reaching 4% of their global revenue for not meeting specific requirements around customer and employee data rights. BigID is the first ground up data intelligence platform that provides the centralized view into personal and private data distributed across data repositories required in order to meet EU GDPR requirements such as data subject rights, automating simplifying Privacy Impact Assessments, ensuring prompt and accurate breach response and tracking privacy requirements around consent, residency, X-border flows and retention. Using BigID enterprises can satisfy GDPR and similar regulations while also enhancing personal data breach prevention, detection, defense and response. This release comes at a particularly pivotal point as 2016 saw a record number of personal record data breaches.

“It has become increasingly difficult for companies to stay ahead of data breaches. As a reaction to this, many countries have introduced new regulations that place an unprecedented level of accountability on enterprises for the personal data they collect with penalties that can reach 10% of overall global revenue,” said Dimitri Sirota CEO and Co-Founder of BigID. “Our platform provides a data-centered solution that helps companies meet new data protection and privacy challenges.”

The company will be demonstrating its personal data protection and privacy solution at the Early Stage Expo at the RSA Conference (intercontinental Hotel) Feb. 14-16, Booth #16.

BigID aims to transform how enterprise protect and manage the privacy of personal data. Organizations are facing record breaches of personal information and proliferating global privacy regulations with fines reaching 4% of annual revenue. Today enterprises lack dedicated purpose built technology to help them track and govern their customer data. By bringing data science to data privacy, BigID aims to give enterprises the software to safeguard and steward the most important asset organizations manage: their customer data. BigID has offices in the US and Israel and is founded by security industry veterans spanning the identity, data security, big data and governance markets. To learn more visit bigid.com or @bigidsecure.