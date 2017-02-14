True Influence’s record growth is a clear sign of our dedication to our customers – and a strong signal of their investment in us.

True Influence, the leading Account-Based Marketing (ABM) and Intent Monitoring company, announced key findings from its Q4 2016 Board of Managers report.

Most notably, the company’s growth increased by 98% from the same period a year ago. Annual growth expanded by 68%, along with a 101% jump in new hires from Q3 2015.

Kim Spalding, CFO of True Influence made the announcement to the press in the following statement:

“Our Q4 2016 results are impressive and we continue to surpass projections, thanks to our rapid growth of new customer acceptance of InsightBASE. Due to our continued rate of technological innovation, team growth, and record sales, we have achieved substantial revenue gains.”

Some key progress highlights from Q4 2016 include:

Strongest Revenue Year in Company History: 2016 represented the highest growth period in the history of True Influence, since it was founded in 2008.

Platform Improvements: In Q4, True Influence announced new intelligence for its flagship ABM platform, InsightBASE, continuing their dedication to providing unprecedented data-based intelligence to enhance customer’s B2B marketing campaigns.

Promotion of Leadership: The Company announced the promotion of Craig Weiss to Chief Operating Officer. Craig has 20 years’ experience in the design, technology development and management solutions for lead generation programs.

Team Expansion: Between Q4 2015 and Q4 2016, True Influence experienced 101% employee growth worldwide.

Increased Sales and Profitability: Quarterly profitability increased by 34% over Q3, along with a 20% rise in the number of InsightBASE™ platform subscribers in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Commenting on the highlights, Brian Giese, Chief Executive Office of True Influence, said:

“True Influence’s record growth is a clear sign of our dedication to our customers – and a strong signal of their investment in us. That success comes from the high value we place delivering excellence at every stage; exceeding expectations so our customers accomplish their goals.”

About InsightBASE™

InsightBASE™ is a Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) Platform which monitors and curates online behavioral signals to facilitate marketers with the identification and engagement of prospects. A crucial feature that sets InsightBASE™ apart, is that it operates ahead of the curve, so that marketers can receive email alerts of increased prospect interest in near real-time to perform direct marketing outreach.

About True Influence

True Influence is the market leader in B2B targeting and innovative fact-based account marketing. Its clients include Google, IBM, TimeWarner and Oracle, among others. To learn more about True Influence, InsightBASE™, or to request a product demonstration, visit: http://www.trueinfluence.com.