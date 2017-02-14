FoxDen Decor Adds a Customization Feature to its Online Store

FoxDen Decor (http://www.foxdendecor.com) is pleased to reveal a customization feature for its online store.

“Our top sellers now have a drag and drop feature so shoppers can quickly and easily create their own furniture pieces,” informs Jami Stewart, spokesperson for FoxDen Decor. “This way the customer can see exactly how their table, vanity or console will look with the stain, hardware and finishing of their choice.”

This feature is new, but having each piece made to order by highly skilled craftsmen has not changed. FoxDen Decor continues to give its clients the ability to choose high-end furniture and customize it to fit their exact needs. This method, coupled with constant customer-focused innovation and an ever-expanding product line has garnered the company multiple awards and recognitions. Fans include celebrity clients, designers, property managers and homeowners alike, and all receive the best in reclaimed-wood furniture, customized to exact specifications.

To learn more about FoxDen Decor’s products and to try the new feature, visit FoxDen Decor online. Orders are covered by a no-hassle shipping policy and you can learn home styling tips on the company’s blog (foxdendecor.com/blog/).

About FoxDen Decor

We offer a unique selection of rustic furniture with styles ranging from reclaimed, door top, rustic, painted, cedar and much more. All furniture is hand crafted and finished by using a hand rubbed paste wax. Our reclaimed furniture is sanded down to a smooth to the touch finish and can be stained or left natural.

Contact Details:

Jami Stewart

7142 La Junta

Canutillo, TX 79835

Phone: 1-888-666-1113

Source: FoxDen Decor Rustic Furniture

