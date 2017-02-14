Venuetize Acquires Prepared Response

Prepared Response, Inc.

Venuetize LLC today announced it has acquired the assets of Prepared Response, Inc., the leading innovator of emergency preparedness and crisis management solutions in the United States. Venuetize creates seamless, integrated mobile-first experiences for sports teams, multi-purpose entertainment venues, entertainment districts, and other large facilities. The newly acquired software enables Venuetize to add a safety and security module to its contextually-aware mobile platform, which includes existing modules of ticketing, parking, mobile wallet, proximity marketing, interactive maps, advanced way-finding and navigation, single sign on, loyalty and rewards, and traffic and transportation, to name a few.

“Prepared Response has built a robust suite of security products that provide a valuable complement to our existing platform as a service,” says Jon Romm, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Venuetize. “Adding this crucial level of safety and security capabilities empowers all Venuetize clients to protect their customers, patrons, staff, and property.”

Venuetize will now offer features such as an incident command system, digital floor plans, emergency planning tools, evacuation routes, map annotation, mass communication, real-time communication and collaboration with emergency responders, and critical information storage and access.

“We are thrilled to now be able to offer critical safety and security features to our current venues and new customers, including stadiums, arenas, airports, hospitals, malls, recreational attractions, hotels, and other types of venues where large volumes of people gather in a commercial setting,” says Karri Zaremba, Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer of Venuetize.

Venuetize will continue to support and build upon the Rapid Responder platform, which is currently used by more than 1,300 public safety agencies nationwide and is SAFETY Act Certified by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology, along with being endorsed by the National Sheriffs’ Association. Rapid Responder is currently deployed in airports, educational facilities, public buildings, critical infrastructure, and private facilities across the United States.