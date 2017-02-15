Whiskies of the World Announces Lineup

Whiskies and their knowledgeable ambassadors I’m pleased to see the array of new whiskies at the San Francisco show. The San Jose event has progressed as well, as we are bringing more whiskies and more guests to a larger venue, said Douglas Smith, the Event Director

The Whiskies of the World Expo today released the exciting line up of brands participating at this year’s events which will be held on Thursday, March 30 in San Jose and on Friday, March 31 in San Francisco. In San Jose over 700 guests celebrate the fine spirits at Forager Tasting Room & Eatery, downtown San Jose's private events venue striving to highlight local craft culture. The San Francisco Belle, Hornblower Yacht (remains docked) is the destination for over 1200 whisky enthusiasts, experts, restaurant and bar owners, and industry specialists.

The flagship event of San Francisco, now in its 18th year, gathers the world’s most fascinating distilled spirits along with their makers and ambassadors to give its guests an opportunity to sample, learn and experience the art of whisky. A San Francisco favorite, the Expo is adding new and exciting details to the evening to make sure that this is the event of the year.

From the biggest brand names to small hard to find boutique whiskies, there will be a spirit to suit everyone’s taste. In addition to incredible spirits from every corner of the world: as close as California to as far as Japan, the Expo will also feature seminars conducted by Master Distillers and Brand Ambassadors.

Travis Tidwell (Moet Hennessy): “Beauty and the Beast: Glenmorangie vs Ardbeg.”

Gabriel Cardarella (Dewar’s): “Last Great Malts.”

H Ehrmann (Elixir): “Whisky Mixology.”

Adam Spiegel (Sonoma County Distilling)

Cameron Johnston (Alexander Murray)

Thomas G. Brock and Gen Cigar Partagas (Telford’s Pipe & Cigars): “Cigar and Whisky Pairing.”

Guests will also enjoy a range of food and whisky pairing with artisanal foods from Dirty Water, Dirty Habit and Thirsty Bear restaurants; Poco Dolce and Bridge chocolatiers, McQuade’sCeltic Chutney, and more. In addition, the Expo will allocate the top deck for Cigar and Whisk(e)y pairing- a stand out component of the event.

San Francisco VIP tickets cost $165 (sold out) and General Admission tickets cost $140.

San Jose tickets cost $80.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit http://www.whiskiesoftheworld.com.

Brands Exhibiting are:

WHISK(E)Y

Dry Fly

Egan's Irish Whiskey

High West

James E. Pepper

Michter's

Ohishi

Redemption Rye

Roundstone Rye

Slaughter House Whiskey

WhistlePig

8 Seconds Canadian

SCOTCH AND OTHER MALT WHISKIES

Aberfeldy

Aberlour

Alexander Murray

Amrut

Ardbeg

Aultmore

Benromach

Blackadder

Brenne

Bunnahabhain

Chieftain's

Compass Box

Craigellachie

Cutty Sark

Dalwhinnie

Deanston

Deveron (The)

Dewar's

English Whisky

Exclusive Malts

Glen Scotia

Glencadam

Glengoyne

Glenlivet (The)

Glenmorangie

Highland Park

Isle of Skye

Johnnie Walker

Kilchoman

Loch Lomond

Macallan

Oban

Old Pulteney

Paul John Whisky

Royal Brackla

Single Malts

Singleton

Smokehead

Speyburn

Stalk & Barrel

Talisker

Tamdhu

BOURBON

Black Saddle

Buck Bourbon

Bulleit

Clyde May's

Colorado Gold

Crown Royal

Jack Daniels

Medley Bros

Old Forester

Straight Edge Bourbon

Woodford Reserve

ARTISANAL

Corsair

American Craft Distillers

Lost Spirits Distillery

Low Gap Whiskey

Sonoma County Distilling

Spirit Works Distillery

Venus Spirits

More about Whiskies of the World LLC

Whiskies of the World is based in California and owned by the International Wine & Spirits Competition and Douglas Smith. The first annual Whiskies of the World Expo was held in San Francisco in 1998, and has enjoyed a considerable growth since then.

