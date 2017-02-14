Advantmed's ELEVATE! Quality Insights™ software receives NCQA certification for the eleventh consecutive year. Advantmed is committed to improving the health of healthcare, and we’re proud to help health plans across the country improve their measured quality outcomes.

For the eleventh consecutive year, the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) has certified Advantmed’s ELEVATE! Quality Insights™ software, which produces administrative measure results related to the Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®). NCQA Measure Certification demonstrates to managed care organizations the integrity of Advantmed’s software code and its ability to produce accurate and reliable results. Health plans using NCQA-certified vendors like Advantmed save time by forgoing the manual source code review portion of the HEDIS Compliance Audit and P4P Audit Review.

Advantmed helps managed care organizations to improve measured quality. The quality optimization process begins by using ELEVATE! Quality Insights™, which is certified by NCQA to calculate all HEDIS® administrative measures as well as systematic administrative measures and systematic samples for all hybrid-eligible measures included in NCQA’s Technical Specifications. ELEVATE! Quality Insights™ also identifies service gaps for all product lines, including Medicare, Medicaid and ACA plans.

“Advantmed is committed to improving the health of healthcare, and we’re proud to help health plans across the country improve their measured quality outcomes. Our ELEVATE! Quality Insights software plays an integral role, not just during the annual HEDIS® reporting season, but year round to prospectively measure and close service gaps that drive quality of care and the reporting of quality,” says Jay Baker, SVP of product management. “We are just as dedicated and fired up for our eleventh straight year of NCQA software certification as we were in year one. We have many more exciting solutions coming that will improve the health of the healthcare industry by addressing our issues around risk, quality and proper patient care.”

About Advantmed, LLC

Founded in 2005 and based in Santa Ana, CA, Advantmed, LLC is a healthcare solutions company that helps health plans, provider groups and managed care organizations optimize risk-adjusted revenue and improve measured quality outcomes.

HEDIS® is a registered trademark of NCQA.

HEDIS Certified Measures is a service mark of NCQA.

NCQA Measure Certification is a service mark of NCQA.

© 2017 ADVANTMED, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.