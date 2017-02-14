We look forward to sharing how Hitachi Solutions’ Industry Specific solutions can transform business productivity, streamline operations, and create compelling customer experiences by partnering with Hitachi Data Systems in Hong Kong.

Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd., the leading provider of Microsoft Dynamics 365 ERP and CRM solutions, will be exhibiting in partnership with Hitachi Data Systems at the Microsoft Tech Summit 2017 on February 14th-15th, at Booth B3 - Level 4 in Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The Microsoft Tech Summit 2017, is a two-day technical training event delivered by international experts in more than 16 global locations. The summit will hold transformational trainings designed for IT decision makers, IT professionals and developers where they will learn about the most exciting trends and best practices from top local and Microsoft corporate speakers on products and platforms such as Azure, Dynamics 365, Office 365 and Windows 10.

Hitachi’s booth will feature Loyalty Management, Insurance, and Property Management Solution demos allowing attendees to see firsthand the powerful functionalities that each solution offer. For example, Hitachi Solutions Loyalty Management Solutions provides a 360-degree view of customer interactions and loyalty program activities. The solution’s reports and analytics also enable companies measure the effectiveness of different rewards programs, helping companies develop the programs that make customers feel connected to their products and services.

In addition, Hitachi Solutions CRM for Insurance provides insurers access to all the information needed so they can focus on finding, winning and maintaining profitable client relationships. With CRM for Insurance insurers can better manage every aspect of business processes from claims management and insurance reporting to marketing and commissions.

Lastly, Hitachi Solutions Property Management is a complete integrated solution with Microsoft Dynamics built to cater to the requirements and needs of today’s international property owners and real estate developers. The solution is an all-in-one system that can automate manual processes and eliminate duplication of information from one system to another.

"We are pleased to be part of this premier technology event,” said Sandeep Walia, President, Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific. “We look forward to sharing how Hitachi Solutions’ Industry Specific solutions can transform business productivity, streamline operations, and create compelling customer experiences by partnering with Hitachi Data Systems in Hong Kong.”

For more information on the Microsoft Tech Summit 2017, please visit this link: http://bit.ly/2laBQVP.

---

About Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.

Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific Pte Ltd. helps its customers with industry solutions built on Microsoft Dynamics 365 enhanced with world class Business Analytics, and Portals and Collaboration. Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific has presence through its offices and other Hitachi affiliates in Singapore, Taiwan, Philippines, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand and Vietnam. Recognized as the Microsoft ERP Partner of year in 2015 and 2015 and Microsoft Partner of the Year in Asia Pacific in 2015, Microsoft CRM Global Partner of the Year in 2014 and the 2014 Dynamics Global Outstanding Reseller of the Year. For more information, please visit: http://apac.hitachi-solutions.com.

About Hitachi Solutions, Ltd.

Hitachi Solutions, Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is one of the core IT Companies of Hitachi Group and a recognized leader in delivering proven business and IT strategies and solutions to companies across many industries. The company provides value-driven services throughout the IT life cycle from systems planning to systems integration, operation and maintenance. Hitachi Solutions delivers products and services of superior value to customers worldwide through key subsidiaries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, India, China, and Asia Pacific. For more information on Hitachi Solutions, please visit: http://www.hitachi-solutions.com.

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, delivers innovations that answer society’s challenges with our talented team and proven experience in global markets. The company’s consolidated revenues for fiscal 2015 (ended March 31, 2016) totaled 10,034 billion yen ($88.8 billion). Hitachi is focusing more than ever on the Social Innovation Business, which includes power & infrastructure systems, information & telecommunication systems, construction machinery, high functional materials & components, automotive systems, healthcare and others. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company’s website at http://www.hitachi.com.