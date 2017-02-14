froglogic Released Squish Coco 4.0 – Now with MC/DC and MCC

"...With the addition of the MC/DC and MCC coverage levels, Squish Coco is now fit for the most demanding safety and security levels....", Harri Porten, CTO froglogic

The focus of Squish Coco 4.0 is to provide full compliance with all Safety Integration Levels (SIL) of the safety standards IEC 61508, ISO 26262, EN 50128 and DO 187.

As of the new version 4.0, Squish Coco now also supports MC/DC – Modified Condition/Decision Coverage and MCC – Multiple Condition Coverage in addition to Function coverage, Line Coverage, Statement (Block) Coverage, Decision Coverage (or Branch Coverage), and Condition Coverage.

“Squish Coco is already used in safety critical environments by many companies such as Bosch, Siemens and Rohde & Schwarz. With the addition of the MC/DC and MCC coverage levels, Squish Coco is now fit for the most demanding safety and security levels. This enables Squish Coco to be used for the code coverage analysis in any safety critical software project building mission critical components used in Automotive, Medical, Avionics, Space, Defence and more.” said Harri Porten, CTO at froglogic.

Squish Coco 4.0 is now available from http://www.froglogic.com. To get a free trial version of Squish Coco, please visit http://www.froglogic.com/coco/free-trial. For any questions, please contact squish(at)froglogic(dot)com.

