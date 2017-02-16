Historically, each of Holmes’ 11 locations ran file services independently, with each site having its own dedicated storage and backup infrastructure, which posed several questions/challenges:



How do we collaborate as a global organization without replication of data?

How do we centralise data but maintain user access performance?

How do we reduce excessive backup windows?

How do we simplify storage in a distributed environment?

Traditional storage approaches were unable to answer these questions, so Holmes went to market to explore the ways modern, Cloud integrated approaches could capitalise on business and ICT efficiencies.

The Solution

Holmes, working alongside Nephos Technologies, identified Nasuni as the most viable solution to meet the requirements of the business. After selecting the Nasuni platform as the preferred technology, and following a successful evaluation period, Holmes is using Nasuni to enable them to create a single unified file system across each of their 11 locations, centralise data in the Cloud and maintain local performance for their users. Additionally, the technology is enabling them to remove the challenges surrounding excessive backup windows by integrating file backups into the same solution.

The solution deployed is providing Holmes with several benefits, as well as being transparent to the users:

Reducing the cost and complexity of storage infrastructure

Removing duplicate data stores

Removing the need for a separate file backup system

Enhancing user performance for file access

Enabling collaboration across their global locations

ICT Programme Manager, Seb Herrmann, explains why Holmes chose Nephos and Nasuni to deliver this solution:

“We were looking for partners with the right combination of intelligent technology and business understanding. Nephos and Nasuni quickly understood what we were looking for, and we were confident we could work with them to design the right solution for our fast-growing, dynamic international business. Nasuni provided our business with a way to consolidate our data from distributed silos into a global file system with LAN speed access to files in all offices across the globe. Nasuni also greatly reduced our recovery time objective from 4 hours to just 20 minutes after a critical failure. With Nasuni hybrid cloud storage we have been able to gain reliability, speed of access to data, improve collaboration, reduce downtime, and have storage infrastructure that is easily scalable.”