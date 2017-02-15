Pet-Friendly Glamping Site Supports Local Animal Shelters

Glamping with Pets donates to a local shelter of your choice when you book a pet-friendly getaway As an owner of a rescue dog who has had an unimaginable impact on my entire family, I believe that we should [...] do everything in our power to help dogs in need find the perfect home

Glamping with Pets would like to introduce their Happy Tails Program, an initiative which aims to support local animal shelters through donations. In conjunction with the start of this initiative, Glamping with Pets has chosen to highlight the importance of International Homeless Animals Day, which is on August 19, 2017. For every guest that books a getaway on the pet-friendly booking portal between now and August 19, Glamping with Pets will use a portion of the proceeds to donate to a local animal shelter of the guest’s choice in their name.

According to the ASPCA, 7.6 million companion animals enter animal shelters every year in the U.S. alone. Glamping with Pets feels it is significant to highlight the importance of animal shelters through regularly partnering with organizations such as Barks of Love, as well as contributing directly—hand-in-hand with its guests and pet owners—to the cause through the Happy Tails Program. “As an owner of a rescue dog who has had an unimaginable impact on my entire family, I believe that we should not only create an environment where our pets can join us on family vacations, since they form an integral part of it, but also do everything in our power to help dogs in need find the perfect home,” says Glamping with Pets Co-Founder Ruben Martinez.

Glamping with Pets, launched in 2016, is the world’s leading portal for nature-based, pet-friendly accommodations. With over 3,500 pet-friendly options across the globe, Glamping Hub decided to create a sister portal to highlight the importance of bringing everyone’s furry friends along for the adventure. From yurts to tree houses, Glamping with Pets getaways promise unforgettable stays in unique destinations, bringing glampers and their pets a one-of-a-kind experience without forfeiting the comforts of home.

