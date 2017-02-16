This event has grown into a huge North Beach community festival, supporting North Beach groups and organizations.

The 10th Annual Chocolate on the Beach Festival returns Feb. 24-26, inviting visitors to enjoy “Death by Chocolate.” This year the Festival celebrates 10 years, with lots of chocolate and new events all along North Beach – from Moclips to Copalis Beach.

As an early bird bonus on Feb. 23, visitors can start working on their Chocoholic Awards by voting for their favorite chocolate coffee drink in the Battle of Bean, then check out local eateries competing for best chocolate starters, entrées and desserts, and finish their days trying out decadent drinks in the Chocolate Cocktail Throwdown. The Ocean Crest Resort will be hosting a sold out “Death by Chocolate” murder mystery dinner featuring many of their Chocoholic dishes.

Last year the Pacific Beach Resort and Conference Center added a disaster preparedness and emergency cooking class working with the North Beach CERT team. On Feb. 25 they will end the series with special guests offering a chocolate cook-off using emergency supplies and food items coming from the festival vendors in the Ocean Mist room.

The Ocean Crest Resort is sponsoring the Chocolate Station at the North Beach Community Center with all sorts of chocolate themed classes and demonstrations starting on Friday. This includes two taught by their Culinary Madman, Jess Owen. This is also the location of the Silent Auction which helps to raise money for the Festival’s three grant programs. Don’t forget to pop over to the restaurant on Saturday from 1-4 p.m. for their famous Wine and Chocolate Food Party.

Seabrook has added many new merchants to their community this past year. Many of them will be holding their own events and specials throughout the festival weekend.

The 10th Annual Chocolate Recipe Contest will be held at the Pacific Beach Community Church, which is located right next door to the elementary school. This contest is open to all ages and even has a professional level.

Since 2012, over $26,000 has been given in grants and donations. This year the Festival will be raising funds for many local organizations.

Saturday and Sunday admission for the vendor building is $5 for adults, $1 for teens and kids are free. A bracelet gets visitors into the vendor building at the Pacific Beach Elementary School on both days and into all the classes, demonstrations and silent auction. Sunday is Public Safety Day, with all branches of 911, EMS, Law, Fire and active and retired military receiving free admission.

For more information, be sure to check out the website at http://www.chocolateonthebeachfestival.com or join fellow Chocoholics on the Facebook page for updates, sneaky peaks and perks.