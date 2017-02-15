Gowrie, IA "I am very optimistic for this next year and beyond in Gowrie. We keep coming out of these Strategic Planning meetings stronger and even more focused than before.” Phillip Deastro, GDC President Past News Releases RSS

Everyone in Gowrie, Iowa knows that there is “Go in Gowrie” but taking that message beyond the community’s city limits is an important part of the strategic planning by the Gowrie Development Commission (GDC).

To begin the session, led by Jerry Chizek from Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, the group reviewed progress from last year’s plan. As the second largest city in Webster County, Iowa, Gowrie has made strides over the last year in defining important development issues that include housing, quality of life, image of the community and increasing the membership of the commission to assist in promoting the community and agenda.

Phillip DeCastro, GDC President and owner of The Drill Barbershop commented, “I will say that I am very happy with the turnout. Not only quantity of people, but quantity of representation of the local groups, organizations, and community members outside of the City Council and Gowrie Development Commission members. I am very optimistic for this next year and beyond in Gowrie. We keep coming out of these Strategic Planning meetings stronger and even more focused than before.”

Housing development plays an important part in the growth of the community. Incorporating the building trade program from Southeast Valley Schools and a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) project for new homes and downtown commercial construction was identified as a giant step forward over the last year.

Another component of this planning session included a vision of the future of Gowrie. What does that community look like? Telling the story about the quality of life that residents experience in the community is an important factor that young families are looking for along with great career opportunities. With Webster County and the surrounding region experiencing several corporations and businesses expanding and hiring, the community provides many of the amenities that are attractive to families moving to fill these jobs. Excellent school system, new downtown development and housing, healthcare facilities and a very safe community are all identified in the planning as positive assets to promote.

"I walked out of this Strategic Planning Meeting with a strong appreciation for what makes Gowrie great and the importance of identifying what it will take to not just maintain our community, but to allow it to flourish." - Mindy Swieter, GDC Vice-President from Security Savings Bank.

The strategic planning summary is available for viewing at http://www.gowrie.org/about-gdc.

Gowrie, Iowa is located in Webster County, Iowa. The Gowrie Development Commission provides information on the community through http://www.gowrie.org via email at gowrie(at)wccta(dot)net and on Facebook and Twitter. The Gowrie City Clerk is located at 1206 Market Street, Gowrie, Ia 50543, and can be contacted by phone at 515-352-3999 or email at gowclerk(at)wccta(dot)net. #ThisIsFortDodge