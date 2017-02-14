On Saturday, February 18, Heaven On Earth, a Frederick-based wellness business, will host the 2nd Annual Love Yourself Bazaar, which features a multitude of vendors from Frederick and the surrounding areas. Heaven On Earth is committed to educating others about the importance of self-care, and has organized this free event to provide the Frederick community access to a variety of products and services that promote treating yourself all in one place.

The bazaar will include several small businesses and independent consultants offering handmade arts, crafts. jewelry and skin care products to clothing and home decor. There will be interactive sampling, free haircuts and more. This is also an opportunity to give back to the community as each vendor has donated 25% of their participation fee to Heartly House. A 50/50 raffle during the event will also benefit the Heartly House.

Heartly House is a non-profit organization serving Frederick residents that have been impacted by domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse, and will have a representative at the bazaar for those seeking information.

“This is the third event that I’ve had and have chosen to benefit Heartly House each time. I am awestruck about their emphasis on self-care and the support they provide to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse as well as their staff. Self-care is about your mental, physical and emotional well-being. It is critical for anyone, especially those who have such horrific experiences, to understand the importance of self-care and why loving yourself is of the utmost importance.” said Casey Clark, founder of and Health and Wellness Coach for Heaven On Earth.

This year, Heaven On Earth has teamed up with a local barber making a huge impact in the area. Chris Foreman, better known as ColeKutz, has a passion for giving back to the community and spends much of his time giving back to those in need in the Frederick area. He has offered to provide his services to those in attendance.

“We all rise by lifting others and it starts with giving back to the community.” said Foreman.

The public is encouraged to attend this family-friendly event. For more information about the event and specials, connect with Heaven On Earth on Facebook and Instagram.

Where: Holiday Inn 5400 Holiday Drive, Frederick, MD 21703 (in the courtyard)

When: Saturday, February 18, 12-5pm

Who: People of all ages who are looking to treat themselves

Fee: Free

To schedule interviews leading up to the event and day-of-the event, contact Casey Clark of Heaven On Earth at 301.524.9777 or casey(at)aheavenlyyou(dot)com.

About Heaven On Earth

Heaven On Earth helps individuals and groups improve their well-being my offering products and services focused on self-care. To learn more, visit http://www.aheavenlyyou.com