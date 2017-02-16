Code Extends the Versatility of the CR4300 to the iPhone®

CR4300 "The CR4300 gives businesses a streamlined barcode scanner with the ability to run apps on an interface that is familiar to both developers and users,” says Code’s director of Product Management, John Deal.

Code has announced that its CR4300, a revolutionary barcode reading case, is now compatible with the iPhone® 6 and 6s. The CR4300 case will now quickly transform either an iPod or an iPhone into an enterprise-grade data capture device without the size, weight, expense and power draw of a traditional scan engine module.

By eliminating the scan engine module, the CR4300 is a departure from traditional barcode reader sleds. It combines the iPhone or iPod camera with a patent-pending optical platform and 2D Revolution™, Code’s world-class decoding software, to create a user-friendly, high-performance barcode reader. The CR4300 provides a bright targeting bar and integrated scan buttons to easily find and read barcodes without looking at the mobile device screen.

“By adding this capability to popular consumer devices, the CR4300 gives businesses a streamlined barcode scanner with the ability to run apps on an interface that is familiar to both developers and users,” says Code’s director of Product Management, John Deal. “The CR4300 now gives users additional versatility by allowing them to select which consumer device they want to integrate into their workflows. And with CodeShield® disinfectant-ready plastics, the latest model is the first healthcare-grade barcode scanning case on the market for the iPhone 6s.”

Additional product features in the CR4300 include: a 3,000 mAh back-up battery to keep the iPod or iPhone charged and running on long shifts; lightweight design, totaling just 10.1 oz. with the iPhone and battery included and only 8.2 oz with the iPod and battery; quick charging via USB or multi-bay drop-in charger; unencumbered access to all native iPod and iPhone functions, including the camera.

See both models of the CR4300 in action in booth 1506 at HIMSS17 in Orlando, FL, February 19-23, 2017.

About Code

Code is a technology leader in image-based barcode reading solutions. Code designs and manufactures a complete line of image-based barcode reading hardware and software solutions to enhance productivity and exceed customers’ expectations for superior barcode reading performance, ergonomic design, equipment durability, and seamless integration with their operations. Servicing a diverse range of industries and environments, Code’s products are used in critical applications in healthcare, public safety, manufacturing, transportation, retail, and a range of other diverse industries.

Code’s 2D Revolution™ image processing and decoding solution is the de facto choice for enterprise-grade barcode reading software technology that enables rapid, accurate decoding of virtually any barcode symbology, of virtually any quality and curvature – every time without fail. As the backbone of Code’s product line and with the flexibility to integrate with any device, operating system, and application, 2D Revolution ensures you can reliably capture the barcode data you need, in the way you want, at the pace your business demands. 2D Revolution is the only decoder to support the proprietary GoCode® symbology which uses encryption to secure and prevent illicit reading of sensitive data.

Code's worldwide headquarters are located in Salt Lake City, USA, and has regional headquarters in China, Singapore and The Netherlands. For more information, visit http://www.codecorp.com

iPhone and iPod are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.