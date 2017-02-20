HBW Construction is pleased to announce its expansion of leadership. Effective February 1, 2017, John Leach, LEED AP, Certified Healthcare Constructor, has been promoted to Vice President / Principal.

“It is with immense pride that I announce John Leach’s promotion to Vice President / Principal,” said Phil Scott. “John’s appointment is significant for all of us at HBW, symbolizing our continued growth and increased presence in the region. Our expanded leadership team positions us strongly to deliver to a diverse, growing client base.”

Leach joined HBW in 1995 as Foreman running projects in the field and quickly moved to the role of Project Manager. The move to Project Manager was not initially John’s idea but he flourished in the role and exceeded expectations. Leach’s individual results and willingness to help grow the division earned him the position of Group Leader and now Vice President / Principal. He has over 20 years of experience in the commercial construction industry.

“This promotion recognizes the contributions made to HBW Construction during John’s tenure with the organization,” continued Scott. “John was instrumental in building a successful group of project managers that consistently produces above average results. Over time he has created many long-lasting, repeat clients that have led to many successful projects. His commitment to excellence, willingness to always step in where needed, and passion for improving HBW’s overall image encompasses the qualities behind this promotion.”

Leach also spoke on his promotion. “Being hired at HBW as Foreman and having the opportunity to work my way up to Vice President has been both rewarding and humbling. I look forward to the new challenges and responsibilities as well as the opportunity to be more involved in the growth of HBW’s future.”

The company further noted the expanded leadership comes in response to recent growth and a strengthened presence across the region. Notable new projects for the company include the Brookings Institute in Washington, DC; AUSA in Arlington, VA; several locations for Maryland Oral Surgery Associates; and several projects at PSBP in Rockville, MD. Leach remains based at HBW’s headquarters in Rockville, Maryland.

HBW Construction is a full-service commercial construction firm serving the Washington, DC region since 1969. From large-scale transformations to immediate building services, HBW serves property owners with a commitment to trust, partnership, and attention to detail. With an unmatched reputation for reliability and results, HBW creates leading-edge spaces that reflect the vision and values of the organizations that call them home.