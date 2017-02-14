“AudienceView focuses on partnerships that help improve the business operations of our clients,” said Mike Evenson, VP of Product Strategy for AudienceView. "Partnering with Bluefin gives our clients access to the gold standard in payment security."

Bluefin Payment Systems, the leading provider of PCI-validated Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) solutions, and AudienceView, a world leader in e-commerce software for events and entertainment organizations that processes over $2 billion in annual transactions, announced today the availability of Bluefin’s PCI-validated P2PE solution on the AudienceView platform.

AudienceView provides a single integrated ticketing, e-commerce and customer engagement platform for performing arts, athletics, university campuses, festivals and more, including 550 venues in 15 countries. It helps organizations identify, analyze and monetize their passionate communities while providing customized payment plans, real-time reporting, integrated email marketing, venue operations and other valuable tools.

As an omni-channel e-commerce platform, AudienceView must securely manage transactions to the highest security standards across web, phone and card-present transactions. The AudienceView platform has been certified to the highest payment card industry (PCI) standards since the PCI Security Standards Council, an independent organization created by the major credit card companies to secure and protect cardholder data, first published its Payment Application Best Practices (PABP) guidelines. This body of security standards continues to evolve as the PCI Data Security Standard (PCI DSS). To remain certified, AudienceView continuously measures its standards against all PCI DSS requirements.

Bluefin specializes in PCI-validated P2PE solutions that secure credit and debit card transactions by encrypting all data within a PCI-approved point-of-entry device, preventing clear-text cardholder data from being available in the device or the merchant’s system where it could be exposed to malware. Data decryption is only done offsite in a Bluefin hardware security module (HSM).

Through the partnership, AudienceView clients can get PCI-validated P2PE and integrated payment processing with EMV through Bluefin’s PayConex payment platform or a P2PE gateway-only solution without payment processing. PayConex is integrated directly with the AudienceView platform and will provide debit, credit and ACH payments, as well as Ecommerce and EMV retail acceptance.

“AudienceView focuses on partnerships that help improve the business operations of our clients,” said Mike Evenson, Vice President of Product Strategy for AudienceView. “Organizations across the entertainment industry rely on AudienceView to achieve their business objectives while keeping their information secure. To be successful, we must continuously manage secure transactions and customer data. Partnering with Bluefin gives our clients access to the gold standard in payment security, PCI-validated P2PE.”

Benefits of a PCI-validated P2PE solution include reduced PCI compliance and scope, saving time and money on annual audits, and the assurance that the technology has been vetted and approved by the PCI Security Standards Council (SSC).

“2016 saw a dramatic increase in data breaches, with 1,093, involving more than 36 million consumer records,” said Greg Cornwell, Senior Vice President, Security Solutions at Bluefin. “Regardless of industry or business size, all companies are a potential data breach target. AudienceView understands that only PCI-validated P2PE can render payment data useless in the event of a data breach, and we are excited to provide our solution to their entertainment industry clients.”

