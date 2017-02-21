Tweakservers.com announced today that they have enhanced the value on all PRTG Network Monitoring XL packages. In addition to being made available to existing PRTG customers who would like to upgrade, the value upgrades are available for new licenses as well.

The unique benefit of the new value packages with unlimited sensors is that network administrators who work in large enterprise infrastructure environments can now monitor an unlimited number of devices without fear of encountering hidden costs (on average, devices use about 10 sensors each). Complex systems and software elements have no effect on pricing, so the packages offer peace of mind to CTO’s, CIO’s, and Network Sysadmins who seek value but who oversee multiple technologies across a diverse network structure.

The PRTG Network Monitor Software offers a completely scalable, easy-to-use monitoring application for network administrators seeking to minimize downtime by receiving early warnings about network issues.

“The XL value packages allow network sysadmins at large enterprises to integrate cost-effectiveness into their end-to-end network monitoring solutions,” said Sandy Low, Chief Marketing Officer at Tweakservers.

“Right now, administrators who choose to upgrade to one of the PRTG packages offered at 25 percent below regular pricing stand to save anywhere between roughly USD $2000 and $3300,” she said. The value package is available until March 31, 2017, and is also available to new customers. XL packages feature unlimited sensors, unlike all other PRTG options.

PRTG Network Monitoring offers Sysadmins a comprehensive view of their entire network while maintaining an easy-to-install and easy-to-use framework that delivers data in pleasing, user-friendly formats. Users enjoy at-a-glance options such as composite views of all server features on one screen or status of all devices and applications on one screen.

Graphical maps may be created with up-to-date monitoring data and administrators may choose to make the data publicly available. In addition, PRTG will automatically scan networks for new devices or systems, creating new sensors for the user. Finally, alerts are available in several formats (Android apps, iOS apps, Windows Phone apps, email, SMS).

Find out more details on PRTG at https://www.tweakservers.com/service-monitoring/paessler-prtg/

About Paessler’s PRTG Network Monitor

PRTG has been used by more than 150,000 network administrators who rely on the software package to identify network problems before they escalate to become major business problems. The unified monitoring tool is used in various capacities by a wide range of industry professionals across all industries. Applications include monitoring virtual environments, server performance, and website accessibility.

Based in Nuremberg, Germany, Paessler AG, the company behind PRTG, created the monitoring system twenty years ago and as such is an industry pioneer in the field of network analysis.

About Tweakservers

Tweakservers.com is a certified partner and dealer of Paessler’s PRTG Network Monitor product. In addition to offering the limited XL value opportunity, they serve their customers with free SSL security certificates, better discount savings, and professional consultancy with configuration. In addition, they feature fair licensing and complete transparency in their pricing structures. That means no hidden costs for their customers, as well as added value on all PRTG Network Monitoring packages.