SQE Training, a TechWell company, has announced new and expanded courses in business analysis and requirements process for their 2017 Software Requirements Training Week schedule. Event dates and locations include May 17–19 in Philadelphia, PA, and October 18–20 in San Diego, CA.

Designed for Business Analysts, Product Owners, Systems Analysts, Project Leaders, Requirement Engineers, and Product or Program Managers, SQE Training’s Software Requirements Training Weeks feature two of their most-requested BA and requirements courses.

The two-day Mastering Business Analysis course gives participants the tools, the thinking and communicating skills, and the process for successful business analysis. In the three-day Mastering the Requirements Process course, participants learn the Volere process, used and improved by thousands of organizations around the world.

“Requirements are the most misunderstood part of systems development but the most critical part of systems development,” said Stephanie Fender, Senior Training Manager. “The courses we offer at our Software Requirements Training Weeks give you the tools, the communicating skills, and the processes to be successful.”

SQE Training’s International Requirements Engineering Board® (IREB) accredited certification courses prepare requirements engineers and test/QA professionals for the Certified Professional for Requirements Engineering (CPRE) certification. In addition, select training courses are eligible to receive Continuing Development Units from the International Institute of Business Analysis (IIBA).

Details on each Software Requirement Training Week and courses, including ways to save, can be found at sqetraining.com/requirements-week.

ABOUT SQE TRAINING:

SQE Training, a TechWell company, (sqetraining.com) helps organizations worldwide improve their skills, practices, and knowledge in software development and testing. SQE Training offers certification for software testers through the ISTQB®—International Software Testing Qualifications Board, agile certifications through the ICAgile, ScrumMaster and Product Owner certifications through the Scrum Alliance®, and requirements engineering certifications through IREB, the International Requirements Engineering Board. SQE Training is also a Registered Education Provider (R.E.P.) with the Project Management Institute (PMI).

ABOUT TECHWELL:

Learn. Connect. Contribute—TechWell (techwell.com) delivers training, conferences, communities, and publications to software development professionals worldwide. Since 1986, the TechWell family of products has grown to include some of the most trusted resources in the software development community: SQE Training, the STAR conferences, the Better Software, Agile Dev, and DevOps conferences, the Mobile Dev + Test conference, IoT Dev + Test conference, StickyMinds, AgileConnection, CMCrossroads, and Better Software magazine.