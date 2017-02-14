InstaLift threads have provided a new tool to fight jowls and saggy cheeks. We observe consistent and durable results with high patient satisfaction.

Dr. Mariano Busso, South Florida’s top cosmetic dermatologist, is offering limited time special pricing for Silhouette InstaLift™, a non-surgical face lift alternative applauded by patients. This revolutionary procedure is shown to increase volume, restore tautness and reduce the appearance of wrinkles after a single, 30-minute treatment.

The Silhouette InstaLift treatment uses reabsorbed, biocompatible materials made of polylactic acid. After a local anesthetic is used to numb the area, Dr. Busso uses a fine needle to insert threads with tiny cone attachments underneath the skin. When inserted, the cones anchor into the underlying tissues to pull them together. This process immediately lifts sagging cheeks and jowls, helping shape and contour the face considerably.

After the procedure, collagen is formed to maintain the new, contracted tissue position. The sutures encourage collagen growth as they are naturally absorbed by the body, promoting further regeneration for youthful-looking skin. Treatment takes just half an hour. Results last up to 18 months and there is virtually no recovery time involved.

Unlike surgical facelifts, where painful incisions, tissue removal and potential scarring are side effects, InstaLift delivers stunning, practical results in one quick treatment. Since introducing InstaLift at his Coconut Grove clinic, Dr. Busso’s patients have expressed extreme satisfaction with the streamlined procedure and stunning results.

“InstaLift threads have provided a new tool to fight jowls and saggy cheeks,” said Dr. Busso. “We observe consistent and durable results with high patient satisfaction.”

In Europe, Silhouette InstaLift has helped countless patients achieve younger-looking skin without going under the knife. Dr. Busso was one of the first physicians in the United States to become certified to offer the procedure. InstaLift™ is FDA-cleared, authenticating the safety and efficacy of this innovative anti-aging treatment.

