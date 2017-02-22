MJH "Healthcare Analytics News™, will be at the forefront of connecting healthcare CEOs, CFOs, administrators, and other key stakeholders with best practices in population health management." -Michael J. Hennessy Jr

Michael J. Hennessy Associates, Inc. (MJH Associates), a full-service healthcare communications company, launched a new media platform connecting healthcare technology professionals and other key stakeholders with an array of valuable resources, Healthcare Analytics News™, which will be followed by a quarterly publication starting on March 1, announced Michael J. Hennessy, Jr., president of MJH Associates.

In making the announcement, Michael J. Hennessy Jr said, “We are in an era in which the latest technological advancements keep propelling progress in modern medicine. Healthcare Analytics News™, will be at the forefront of connecting healthcare CEOs, CFOs, administrators, and other key stakeholders with best practices in population health management.”

Healthcare Analytics News™ is a multimedia platform and conference hub geared toward healthcare technology stakeholders, with additional opportunities for discussion among healthcare practitioners. The growth in biotech makes the Healthcare Analytics News™ website an important resource for advancing medicine. The site will focus on the latest initiatives, challenges and growth opportunities in healthcare technology that will be of value in optimizing patient outcomes.

Additionally, Healthcare Analytics News™ is setting its sights on becoming the leading comprehensive resource for key decision makers in healthcare and will focus on bringing together a blend of specialty-related content that impacts treatment decisions and patient care. Healthcare areas that will be covered include oncology, cardiology, hypertension, diabetes, hospital-acquired infection, respiratory, chronic conditions and geriatric care.

To visit Healthcare Analytics News™, please visit: http://www.hcanews.com

About Michael J. Hennessy Associates, Inc.

A full-service healthcare communications company offering education, research and medical media, Michael J. Hennessy Associates, Inc., is dedicated to providing healthcare professionals with the information and resources they need to optimize patient outcomes. The company combines the reach and influence of its powerful portfolio of print and digital product lines, live events, educational programs and custom market research with the customer service focus and customization capabilities of a boutique firm. Clients include world-leading pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostic and biotech companies.