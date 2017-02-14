Denise Komoroski, Josh Blum, Diane Blum Whether your family is down the street or across the country, you need a company you can trust that’s specially trained to work with seniors and families to help you through this challenging time.

When Diane Blum left her corporate banking career, she knew she was ready to work for herself in a way that could make a true, positive impact on the people in her community. Now Diane is excited to announce that she’s opening a new business with her son, Josh Blum, and her sister, Denise Komoroski – Caring Transitions of the Cuyahoga and Chagrin Valley.

Caring Transitions is America’s largest resource for managing senior relocations as well as downsizing and estate liquidations. In addition to organizing, packing, de-cluttering, moving and resettling, Caring Transitions can handle estate sales, liquidations, and preparing homes for market. Caring Transitions of the Cuyahoga and Chagrin Valley serves Aurora, Chagrin Falls, Bainbridge, Huntington Valley, Solon, Gates Mills, Novelty, South Russell, Russell Township, Hudson, Twinsburg, Richfield, Brecksville, Hinckley, Fairlawn, Bath, Montrose, Peninsula, Cuyahoga Falls and Medina County.

“Denise, Josh and I have all had personal experience with moving my parents. It wasn’t just hard work; it was also extremely emotional and stressful. Then my husband and his brother flew to Florida to move their mom and they just didn’t know what to do – they ended up trashing so much of her stuff. Both of those situations could have been much better with professional help. At Caring Transitions, that’s what we do,” Diane said.

Whether your situation is planned or unexpected, Caring Transitions’ services are perfect for seniors moving in with family or into a safer living situation as well as busy families and people clearing out the home of a loved one who has passed. All of Caring Transitions’ services are customizable, so clients only pay for the services they need – whether that means managing the entire move and estate-clearing or just getting someone resettled into their new place.

“At Caring Transitions, our professional services offer a true peace of mind. When you work with us, you’ll know that we are here to support you through every phase of the project and to take the worry away. Moving, relocating and an clearing estate is stressful – you don’t have to do it alone,” Diane said.

“We’ve been in the situation that many of our clients are in and we understand how hard it can be. Whether your family is down the street or across the country, you need a company you can trust that’s specially trained to work with seniors and families to help you through this challenging time. We want to be there to advocate for you and help you to the next chapter of your life,” she added.

Diane is a Certified Relocation and Transition Specialist, a designation bestowed by an independent organization that evaluates providers of senior relocation services Caring Transitions of the Cuyahoga and Chagrin Valley is bonded and insured and all employees are background-checked. For additional information, contact 330-591-9716, email DBlum(at)CaringTransitions(dot)com or visit http://www.CaringTransitionsCCV.com.

