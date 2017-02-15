The popular character from numerous television shows, movies, and commercials has lent his talents to the world of public television as the host of "Informed" with Rob Lowe. The popular television series shines a spotlight on numerous issues that pervade modern society today. One of the most recent episodes takes a look at historical museums, their importance, and the issues facing them today.

Most people took a handful of field trips while growing up and many of these trips likely traveled to museums. Museums are important to modern society because they help to preserve the artifacts that represent a piece of societal heritage and the identity of a people. Through learning about these exhibits, people can take a look back at where society has come from. This helps to give everyone some idea of where society is headed moving forward. Unfortunately some museums have had their funding cut in the wake of numerous budget crises. The latest episode of "Informed" helps to show everyone why these museums are important and should be preserved.

"Informed" with Rob Lowe is a television series that is filmed exclusively for Public Television in high-definition. It is carefully reviewed to ensure it meets quality standards prior to dissemination to a wider audience. It has received multiple awards in recognition of its work.