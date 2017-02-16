Caronlab’s Bump eRaiser Now Available on CompleteBeautyStore.com

Caronlab Australia, a company dedicated to producing a line of high-quality shaving and skincare products, announced its popular Bump eRaiser product is now available for purchase on CompleteBeautyStore.com, an online store specializing in beauty and personal care products.

Caronlab products have become known worldwide for their quality and effectiveness, thanks to the vision and experience of company founder Lilliane Caron, who herself had run beauty salons for years. The company is Australia’s leading manufacturer of waxing and other skincare products, with Bump eRaiser becoming particularly successful. The product is now available for purchase on CompleteBeautyStore.com.

“We are excited to announce that Bump eRaiser is now available for purchase on CompleteBeautyStore.com,” said Derek Griffin, Retail Brand Manager for Caronlab. “This is a website that has a built-in audience of consumers who are very discerning and knowledgeable about the kinds of beauty and personal care products they use. We believe they will be thrilled with the results they are able to get from Bump eRaiser.”

The Bump eRaiser line help soothe, prevent itchiness, ingrown hairs, pimples and redness, helping people maintain a healthy, smooth skin appearance after every single shave and hair removal process. All products have their own unique combination of high-quality ingredients to ensure their efficacy.

The serum calms sensitive skin after all forms of hair removal whilst helping prevent ingrown hairs from developing and soothes shaving rash. Formulated with natural fruit acids to help to reduce ingrown hairs by gently exfoliating skin cells that can block pores and prevent the cycle of natural hair growth. It is suitable for all areas of the body. It is particularly refreshing for people who tend to suffer from razor burn, and need a product that can reduce or eliminate that issue.

“We are happy to have this opportunity to reach out to more people than ever to help them better manage their skin conditions and find relief from post-shaving problems,” said Grifin.

To find out more about the Bump eRaiser product line visit http://www.bumperaiser.com.au