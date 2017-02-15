Security Innovators Avecto Achieve Record Half Year Results

Fast-growing endpoint security software firm Avecto has announced record financial results for the first half of its latest financial year.

The Somerville-based business, which also has offices in Manchester, UK and Bad Homburg, Germany saw record revenue figures for the six months ending December 2016, up 83% on the same period last year. Additionally, the company also recorded its biggest ever quarter in booked orders for the period October to December.

Revenue in the US accounted for nearly 60% of the company’s overall performance.

Avecto’s financial success comes after a year of achievement in 2016 which saw the company continue to grow its footprint on the global technology stage. The company’s endpoint security software, Defendpoint has continued to see significant demand from global organizations. In the last six months alone, Avecto secured business with a top consumer goods manufacturer, a global consultancy firm and Fortune 500 technology company among many others.

Avecto has a strong commitment to developing technology talent in Boston, and has garnered close relationships with many local colleges and universities to hire and develop graduates. The company has set an ambitious target to increase headcount by a further 20% in the next 6 months.

Last year also saw Avecto celebrate the first anniversary of its move to state-of-the-art premises at Assembly Row, Somerville as well as new offices in Manchester, UK.

Matt Knutsen, Vice President & GM, Americas at Avecto said: “Threats faced by organizations today have never been greater, but we’re still seeing so many companies relying on technologies that simply don’t provide robust enough protection. Businesses must think differently about security and not overlook the basic essentials.

We have seen wide adoption of Defendpoint across Financial, Healthcare, Legal, Government, Manufacturing and Professional Services companies who see the value in taking a unique and proactive approach that is simple to implement but stops the most advanced threats - including ransomware and phishing attacks.

Avecto’s latest financial results are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team in America and globally, and we’re always looking for more talent to help drive the business forward. There is much more to come from Avecto.”