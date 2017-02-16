Blue Prairie Group (“BPG”), a Chicago-based institutional retirement and investment consulting firm, is pleased to announce their selection as one of the top retirement plan advisory firms in the country by PLANADVISER.

The PLANADVISER Top 100 Retirement Plan Advisers is an annual listing of advisers, individuals and teams that stand out in the industry based on a series of quantitative measures. These include the dollar value of qualified plan assets under advisement (AUA), as well as the number of plans under administration. Blue Prairie Group was recognized in the “Large Team” segment based on total retirement assets under advisement of between $4 billion to $12 billion.

The Top 100 Retirement Plan Advisers is further segmented by groups based on the number of advisers and the number of total employees including support staff: Individual advisers are one adviser with support staff; a small team is a group of two or more advisers and support staff of fewer the 10 total employees; a large team is a group of 11 to 35 advisers and support staff; and mega teams – 36 or more team members. This year’s list includes 17 individuals, 42 small teams, 29 large teams and 12 mega teams.

To qualify for a particular segment, individuals needed to advise more than 110 plans or more than $900 million in retirement plan AUA; small teams had to advise more than $1.8 billion in retirement plan assets or more than 130 plans; large teams needed more than $4 billion in retirement plan AUA or more than 175 plans; and mega teams had to oversee more than $12 billion in retirement plan AUA or more than 250 plan clients.

About Blue Prairie Group

Blue Prairie Group is an independent, fee-based Registered Investment Advisory firm providing unbiased and objective financial consulting through three practice areas: ERISA Retirement, Wealth Management and Foundations & Endowments. We act as fiduciaries to all of our clients’ portfolios and are remunerated solely by our clients. BPG passionately advocates low cost investments, full fee transparency, and offers a broad service suite to institutions, plan participants and individuals. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, BPG has established itself as one of the leading investment and fee-based advisory firms in the country with satellite offices in Atlanta, Tampa, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Salem, Oregon and San Francisco.

For more information, please contact Ty Parrish at 312-376-8440 or go to http://www.blueprairiegroup.com.

ABOUT PLANADVISER

Through its magazine, website, events and email newsletter, PLANADVISER, an Asset International brand, provides comprehensive industry news, regulatory and investment information, research and training to financial advisers who specialize in the sale, design and administration of institutional qualified and nonqualified retirement plans and executive compensation plans, including 401(k), defined benefit and deferred compensation plans. For more information, please visit http://www.planadviser.com.