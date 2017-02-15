Dr. E. Michael Harrington, Music Business Chair at SAE Institute Nashville and musicology expert. This case could help establish a dangerous precedent when any potential plaintiff does not have to show actual copying of melody, harmony, rhythm or lyrics, as has always been the case...

SAE Institute Nashville Music Business Program Chairperson, Dr. E. Michael Harrington, will share his expertise as a panelist at the ‘Blurred v. Bright: The Changing Analysis of Copyright Infringement in Music’ Conference, convening March 23, 2017, at The University of Colorado Law School. The event is organized by Silicon Flatirons and will focus on the ‘Blurred Lines’ case, in which Marvin Gaye’s estate won a multi-million dollar judgment against songwriters and recording artists Pharrell Williams and Robin Thicke for copyright infringement.

Dr. Harrington is a nationally recognized expert in the area of copyright law in music. His expert opinion on the infamous ‘Blurred Lines’ verdict has been sought out and shared by several media outlets.

“This case could help establish a dangerous precedent when any potential plaintiff does not have to show actual copying of melody, harmony, rhythm or lyrics, as has always been the case up until now, but only a vague and subjective ‘reminds me of’ claim,” says Harrington.

No stranger to lending his expertise as a musicology expert witness in several high profile copyright infringement cases, Dr. Harrington will share his expert views on a panel session ‘Artistic Impact,’ which will no doubt be a lively discussion considering his strong opinion on the verdict and his support of the plaintiffs.

“The ‘Blurred Lines’ decision is the worst music copyright infringement decision ever because not only was no copyrightable expression copied, but no expression was copied. It is the first case in which a defendant was found guilty in which no melody was copied, no harmony was copied, no lyrics were copied, no rhythmic expression was copied and no sampling occurred,” says Harrington. “Both songs are in the same style, similar tempo and feel, and feature similar partying sounds. But ‘similarity’ or ‘reminds me of’ or ‘you can sing this melody to that other song,’ which isn’t technically true, does not make for an intelligent standard.”

Dr. Harrington says there has been a tremendous increase in demand for his expertise in copyright issues from potential plaintiffs. “I have seen my work as an expert witness get much busier as I am contacted by more potential plaintiffs now than ever. Most of these plaintiffs feel more emboldened now due to the new, lower and ‘Blurred Lines’ of musical evidence."

Dr. Harrington’s expert opinion on the ‘Blurred Lines’ verdict has been shared with many media outlets including USA Today, ABC News, Daily Mail, WSMV NBC 4 Nashville, Bloomberg Podcast, Malay Mail Online.

Dr. E. Michael Harrington, CEO of E. Michael Music, has shared his plethora of experience as a consultant and expert witness on many copyright issues involving Mariah Carey, Lady Gaga, Britney Spears, Keith Urban, Rascal Flatts, the Dixie Chicks, director Steven Spielberg, and many others.

