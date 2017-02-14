The collaboration with the National Rosacea Society is an exciting opportunity for both parties and ultimately for all dermatologists who treat patients dealing with this condition.

The Dermatologist, a leading dermatology publication produced by HMP Communications Holdings, LLC, today announced a collaboration with the National Rosacea Society, the world’s largest organization dedicated to improving the lives of the estimated 16 million Americans who suffer from this widespread but poorly understood disorder. The agreement will provide dermatologists with the latest research on and practical management for rosacea through The Dermatologist print and digital channels.

“The collaboration with the National Rosacea Society is an exciting opportunity for both parties and ultimately for all dermatologists who treat patients dealing with this condition,” said Steve R. Feldman, MD, PhD, chief medical editor, The Dermatologist, the Center for Dermatology Research and the Departments of Dermatology, Pathology and Public Health Sciences at Wake Forest University School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, NC. “We look forward to providing dermatologists with the latest clinical findings on disease management and working with the National Rosacea Society to help fulfill its mission.”

The mission of the Society is to raise awareness of rosacea, provide public health information on the disorder, and support medical research that may lead to improvements in its management, prevention, and potential cure.

“We are pleased to work with The Dermatologist in educating physicians on this prevalent and often poorly understood disorder that can substantially impact patients’ emotional, social and occupational lives,” said Samuel Huff, executive director of the National Rosacea Society.

“Readers of The Dermatologist can look forward to reading the comprehensive array of articles centered on the treatment of rosacea, including new treatment options and the practical management tools available today,” said Lisa B. Samalonis, managing editor of The Dermatologist.

About The Dermatologist

The Dermatologist is a print and digital brand published by HMP Communications Holdings, LLC, that circulates to 15,000 dermatologists, dermatology residents, dermatology nurse practitioners, physician assistants, nurses, and healthcare professionals. The Dermatologist provides practical and clinical insight, industry news and peer perspectives into today’s dermatology issues, including clinical advances for treatment of cutaneous pathologies, information on how to incorporate cosmetic procedures into a dermatology practice, and techniques for effective and efficient practice management. To learn more, visit thedermatologist.com.

About the National Rosacea Society

The National Rosacea Society is the world’s largest organization dedicated to improving the lives of the estimated 16 million Americans who suffer from this widespread but poorly understood disorder. Its mission is to raise awareness of rosacea, provide public health information on the disorder and support medical research that may lead to improvements in its management, prevention and potential cure. Learn more online at rosacea.org.