“I Have Down Syndrome”: a beautiful and inspired children’s story that leads the reader through the day of a child with Down Syndrome. “I Have Down Syndrome” is the creation of published author, Lisa Land Hodge, an active Texan and dedicated grandmother.

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lisa Land Hodge’s new book introduces the reader to Jordy. He was born with Down syndrome. This is a first person account of a day in his life. This children’s book explores the special circumstances that individuals born with Down syndrome may encounter.

Jordy helps the reader to see the world through his eyes. Come along and cheer Jordy on as he goes to school and faces the challenges of a rigorous day. He explains some of the nuances Down syndrome people may face, but also the successes!

Although the wording and illustrations are geared for children, the book is highly educational for any age group. It is easy to understand and beautifully illustrated. Hopefully, the reader will learn new things about Down syndrome and gain clarity and understanding into the lives of these precious, irreplaceable people. As Jordy’s motto reads: “I Run the Race, at My Very Own Pace!”

