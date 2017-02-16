“Vigilance”: a collection of poetry and Scripture which draw parallels between Christ’s teachings and the challenges we face in modern life. “Vigilance” is the creation of published author Michael Edwards, who has found inspiration from the practice of Lectio Divina- the four steps to understanding Scripture: reading, meditation, prayer and contemplation.

“Answer this question honestly: Are you as vigilant about the condition of your soul as you are about the condition of your body, your house, your bank account or a myriad of other earthly concerns?”

-Michael Edwards

This colorfully illustrated book examines this age-old question through a combination of poetic verses and biblical references.

Published by Christian Faith Publishing,

View a synopsis of “Vigilance” on YouTube.

Readers can purchase“Vigilance” at traditional brick and mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, Kobo or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about “Vigilance”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.