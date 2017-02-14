BEST IN KLAS Software & Services 2017 January 2017 © KLAS Enterprises LLC. All Rights Reserved

The 2017 Best in KLAS: Software and Services report, published January 31, 2017, ranks healthcare vendors and their solutions on customer satisfaction based on thousands of interviews with the healthcare professionals who use them. In this year’s report, INFINITT PACS ranked #1 in PACS (Community Hospital) category, #2 in PACS (Imaging Centers/Ambulatory) category and #3 in PACS (Large Hospital/IDN) category. INFINITT PACS has been a category leader in the annual KLAS report eight times in since 2009.

“It is no accident that INFINITT consistently ranks at the top of the charts,” said David Smarro, INFINITT North America President and CEO.

“INFINITT develops its software in-house, retaining the highest level of expertise with each product it brings to market. This allows INFINITT to respond quickly to customer requests and fosters a commitment to customers that you seldom see when a company acquires someone else’s technology.”

As a 2017 Category Leader, INFINITT PACS had an overall performance score of 92.7 out of 100.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by enabling providers to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data on software, services and medical equipment to deliver timely reports, trends and statistical overviews. The research directly represents the provider voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and our reports, visit http://www.KLASresearch.com.

About INFINITT North America

INFINITT North America is a wholly-owned subsidiary of INFINITT Healthcare, a global company with more than 4500 PACS installations worldwide. INFINITT's enterprise imaging solutions include RIS, PACS, Cardiology Suite, Mammography PACS, Dental PACS and 3D/Advanced Visualization software, all operating on a unified platform. INFINITT PACS has been a category leader in Best in KLAS Awards: Software and Services eight times since 2009: 2009-2012 in the Community Hospital category, 2013 in the Ambulatory category, 2015/2016 in both Community and Ambulatory categories, and in the Community Hospital category again in 2017. For more information, call 877-387-6960 or visit http://www.infinittna.com.

2017 Best in KLAS : Software and Services ©2017 KLAS Enterprises, LLC. All rights reserved.