Dr. Jeffrey Lowe, a dentist who offers All-on-4® dental implants in Hays, KS, is now accepting new patients to his practice, Lifetime Dental Care, for treatment, with or without referrals. The All-on-4 technique uses just four implants to anchor an entire, customized dental arch in place, offering patients unparalleled convenience and reliability. With All-on-4, Dr. Lowe can also spare patients from many complications associated with tooth loss.

In contrast to other tooth replacements, All-on-4 dental implants provide patients with the utility and health benefits of real teeth. Since the implants are anchored in the jawbone, where they provide stimulation, patients are no longer at risk of the bone density loss and changes in jaw structure that normally occur after tooth loss. This eliminates the need for resizing of the dental arch or similar adjustments in the future. With All-on-4 dental implants, patients can expect to eat healthy and varied diets, speak naturally and enjoy higher confidence levels.

Dr. Lowe may recommend All-on-4 dental implants over other options for several reasons. The All-on-4 technique gives Dr. Lowe flexibility to place the dental implants where each patient has adequate bone density. This minimizes the need for bone grafting, thereby sparing patients from delays and repeated visits to a dentist. By eliminating the need for other surgeries and by replacing an entire dental arch with just four implants, the All-on-4 technique minimizes costs. Additionally, people who receive All-on-4 dental implants in Hays, KS can have temporary dentures attached immediately, limiting time spent without fully functional teeth.

People who are interested in visiting a highly-qualified dentist to receive All-on-4 dental implants in Hays, KS are encouraged to learn more about this treatment or request consultations.

About the Practice

Lifetime Dental Care is a general practice offering personalized dental care for patients in Hays, KS. Dr. Jeffrey H. Lowe is a graduate from the University of Nebraska Medical Center – College of Dentistry and the Las Vegas Institute for Advanced Dental Studies. He is also a member of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, American Dental Association and Kansas Dental Association. Dr. Lowe uses state-of-the-art dental equipment and offers the latest materials and modern treatment techniques, and is committed to providing patients high level care. To learn more about Lifetime Dental Care and their services visit their website at http://www.hayscosmeticdentist.com or call their office at (785) 625-7969.