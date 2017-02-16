“The Perfect Crime Behind the White Collar (The Untold Story)”: a heartbreaking and ultimately inspiring account of abuse and betrayal. “The Perfect Crime Behind the White Collar (The Untold Story)” is the creation of published author Robert Wind, who feels a calling to use his personal experience with the pain of betrayal to minister to others who have suffered.

“Through it all, I wanted to be different. To show and give love to anyone. You can help by taking the time to give a hug, give advice, give the time to anyone, give truth.

-Robert Wind

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert Wind’s new book in a testament to faith in God’s love and the knowledge that all things can be overcome.

View a synopsis of “The Perfect Crime Behind the White Collar (The Untold Story)” on YouTube.

Readers can purchase“The Perfect Crime Behind the White Collar (The Untold Story)” at traditional brick and mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, Kobo or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about “The Perfect Crime Behind the White Collar (The Untold Story)”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.