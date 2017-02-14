Feedvisor, the leader in algorithmic repricing for eCommerce marketplace sellers, held the seventh Amazon Professional Sellers’ Summit and the second customer workshop in Orlando on January 16–17. The summit featured two tracks—one for private label sellers, and one for competitive Amazon sellers—while the customer workshop provided Feedvisor customers with detailed knowledge for using the Feedvisor platform and exclusive Amazon best practices.

More than 300 participants attended the summit for a full day of presentations from various industry experts with proven track records of business growth, as well as Feedvisor executives.

Keynote speaker Jeff Fromm, president of FutureCast, held the entire conference’s attention with his presentation on marketing to Millennials on Amazon, and PROSPER Show President James Thomson moderated a panel of sellers earning more than $10 million in annual revenue. Another session featured Ashley Vannoy, CEO of multi-million dollar private label brand Alexander Del Rossa, who shared best practices for building an eight-figure private label brand on Amazon.

“I really enjoyed the summit and I’m very glad I attended. I met some amazing Amazon sellers, some local to my area, and had the privilege of speaking with some of the speakers,” said Seth Hurd, a top Amazon seller who attended the conference. “The networking was invaluable and the material provided will help take my business to the next level.”

Feedvisor hosted its second full-day customer workshop in Orlando, where more than 60 customers were in attendance. This interactive and collaborative event included hands-on sessions where attendees dug deeper into best practices, learned how to best leverage Feedvisor’s tools and received a crash course in some of the platform’s new features.

“As Amazon continues to be an incredibly important part of global eCommerce, it’s crucial that marketplace sellers have the tools necessary to succeed. Through the Amazon Professional Sellers’ Summit we’re able to provide value to this group of business owners, helping them successfully navigate the unique challenges they face,” said Victor Rosenman, CEO of Feedvisor. “We’re also proud to provide the customer workshop, as the exchange of ideas and networking that take place at this event arm our customers with additional education and support that go beyond day-to-day interactions with their success manager.”

The strong showing at the Orlando summit comes as Feedvisor announces a $20 million Series B funding round led by General Catalyst, as well as plans to increase the company’s presence in the United States, move the headquarters to New York and accelerate product development.

Feedvisor will host the next Amazon Seller Summit in May in New York City.

