“Aneli”: a breathtaking and sensational journey through the Pacific, set in the near future. “Aneli” is the creation of published author, Joe P. Messina, a manufacturing manager in the thermoplastics industry whose extensive travels in business have given him a deep appreciation for diversity.

“Respect for the military, especially the Navy, in its fullest influence as a thoroughfare to peace over war,” is a vision that Joe shares with a multitude of governance throughout the globe.

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joe P. Messina’s new book collects the stories and many of the secrets held beneath the warm and wonderful waters of the Pacific, sharing them as the journey through the near future is made possible by those from the past.

Beauty in form of love as it was designed shares the way to overcome the errors of mankind throughout the globe.

The avenue traveled is beset with obstacles. Overcoming the obstacles over less and less time provides the reader with action and suspense in the air, land, and sea, and even under the sea. The intimate bond between man and woman add possibility and trust, intellect, and sharing knowledge, wisdom, and protection by a sensual method that is more fashionable than cell phones, computers, and nuclear energy. America’s best and the promise from centuries past now provide correction to the serious game of life in a world without war. Adventure continues in Haiti as Aneli, gathers from the sea history, angels and wealth. Which island is without fault?

View a synopsis of “Aneli” on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase“Aneli” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, Kobo or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about “Aneli”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.