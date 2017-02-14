Apriva, a leading provider of omnichannel payment solutions and secure mobile communications, today announced that it will be sponsoring and exhibiting at TechCrunch Meetup and Pitch-Off events in Washington, D.C. on February 21, 2017 and in Miami on February 23, 2017.

The TechCrunch Meetup and Pitch-off events feature 10 startup companies pitching their innovative business ideas in 60 seconds or less to a panel of notable venture capitalists and TechCrunch editors. The first place winner will get a table in StartUp Alley at the New York TechCrunch Disrupt event, the second place winner will receive two tickets to attend New York’s TechCrunch Disrupt, and third place winner will get one ticket to attend the New York event.

Who: Apriva participants for the Washington D.C. and Miami TechCrunch Meetup and Pitch-Offs will include: Stacey Finley Tappin, senior vice president of sales and marketing communications; Justin Passalaqua, director of sales; and Patty Heit, senior director of partner integrations.

Additional attendees of the events will include TechCrunch editorial staff, venture capitalists, investors, entrepreneurs and tech enthusiasts.

What: TechCrunch Meetup and Pitch-off competition.



Tickets to the Washington, D.C. event can be purchased from the TechCrunch website here: https://techcrunch.com/event-info/meetup-pitch-off-washington-d-c-2017/.

Tickets to the Miami event can be purchased from the TechCrunch website here: https://techcrunch.com/event-info/meetup-pitch-off-miami-2017/.

When:



The Washington, D.C. event will be held on February 21, 2017, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. ET

The Miami event will be held on February 23, 2017, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. ET

Where:



The Washington, D.C. event on February 21 will be held at Echostage – 2135 Queens Chapel Rd NE, Washington, D.C., 20018.

The Miami event on February 23 will be held at the Paris Theater, 550 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139.

About Apriva

Formed in 2003, Apriva is a leading provider of omnichannel payment solutions and secure mobile communications that meet the exacting security and reliability requirements of financial services providers, government entities, and public service sectors. Through its two operating groups, Apriva Point of Sale (POS) and Apriva Information Security Systems (ISS), the company offers customers fully-managed, end-to-end security solutions that incorporate hardware, software, network infrastructure and management tools. For more information, visit http://www.apriva.com.

Apriva Contacts:

Michael Jones

Apriva

(480) 421-1232

mjones(at)apriva(dot)com

Lisette Rauwendaal

McGrath/Power

(408) 200-3773

lisetter(at)mcgrathpower(dot)com

###