Qualite’s Q-Led Gamechanger™ Named Edison Awards Finalist

The Q-LED GameChanger by Qualite has been named a 2017 Award Finalist by the internationally renowned Edison Awards™. The distinguished awards, inspired by Thomas Edison’s persistence and inventiveness, recognize innovation, creativity and ingenuity in the global economy.

“It’s exciting to see companies like Qualite continuing Thomas Edison’s legacy of challenging conventional thinking,” said Frank Bonafilia, Edison Awards’ Executive Director. “Edison Awards recognizes the game-changing products and services, and the teams that brought them to consumers.”

Eric Boorom, Qualite’s owner, adds that “The Qualite team is overwhelmed with excitement. The Edison Award is a testament to the insight, intuitiveness and somewhat radical development of the GameChanger product. We knew we wanted to make a statement to the industry, and the recognition granted to us by the Edison Award has validated our work; this is our greatest honor in the company’s history.”

Edison Award nominees are judged by more than 3,000 senior business executives and academics from across the nation whose votes acknowledge the Finalists’ success in meeting the award’s stringent criteria of quality. Award winners will be announced April 20, 2017 at the Edison Awards Annual Gala, held in the historic Ballroom of the Capitale in New York City.

The Awards are named after Thomas Alva Edison (1847-1931) whose extraordinary new product and market development methods garnered him 1,093 U.S. patents and made him a household name across the world. The Edison Awards™ symbolize the persistence and excellence personified by Thomas Edison and his Menlo Park team, while also strengthening the human drive for innovation, creativity, and ingenuity. For more information about the Edison Awards, Edison Universe and a list of past winners, visit http://www.edisonawards.com.

About Qualite Sports Lighting

Qualite has been the Sports Lighting Partner for high schools, colleges, parks and recreation departments, and minor and major league professional sports franchises for over 30 years. Qualite’s Q-LED GameChanger™ is the first high performance sports lighting system designed for all sports venues, from youth to professional sports stadiums with a focus on great connectivity and functionality at affordable pricing.