Zift Solutions Premieres Channel as a Service

Zift Solutions With Channel as a Service, Zift is lifting the tremendous burden of integration and delivering everything channel organizations need to drive better engagement and capture more channel revenue.

Zift Solutions, a leading provider of Channel Marketing and Management (CMM) solutions, today announced an expanded vision for the company and the channel with Channel as a Service, an easy-to-use, integrated software as a service platform that automates channel sales, marketing and operational processes, so that channel programs can deliver better results.

“After a decade of working with channel leaders, we recognize that winning organizations need fully integrated solutions and services that span all phases of channel marketing, sales and operations – and Zift stands ready to deliver with Channel as a Service,” said Ken Romley, President and CEO, Zift Solutions.

Zift Channel as a Service (CHaaS) integrates all of the multiple, and traditionally disparate, applications modern channel organizations require, making it easier for suppliers to generate revenue from their channel by simplifying planning, partner recruitment, partner enablement, demand generation, customer transactions and lifecycle management. By providing an end-to-end solution that co-exists with existing applications and infrastructure, Zift Channel as a Service provides the ease of use and adoption channel leaders have been searching for.

“The integration and convergence happening within the technology landscape is finally coming to the channel with the emergence of platforms and applications purposely built for channel marketing efforts, which now includes interoperability as a key consideration for successful deployments ,” said Maria Chien, Service Director, Channel Marketing Strategies, SiriusDecisions.

“Integration remains the primary reason for channel program delays and failures,” said Laz Gonzalez, Chief Strategy Officer for Zift Solutions. “With Channel as a Service, Zift is lifting the tremendous burden of integration and delivering everything channel organizations need to drive better engagement and capture more channel revenue.”

Channel as a Service will extend Zift Solutions best-of-breed Channel Marketing and Management (CMM) solutions to include integrated Partner Relationship Management (PRM), Learning Management Solutions (LMS) and Configure Price and Quote (CPQ) solutions. Using Channel as a Service, channel organizations will be able to see and manage leads, incentives, data and publishing through one, easy-to-use platform – or directly within the CRM and SFA systems they already use. A full range of services that support both self-service and managed services implementations underlie all Channel as a Service technology components to further ensure success.

To request a demo or learn more about Channel as a Service, visit http://ziftsolutions.com/channel-as-a-service/.

About Zift Solutions

Nearly 70% of channel leaders rely on Zift Solutions to build and grow more profitable channel partner programs. Zift Channel as a Service automates channel marketing, sales and operations processes – and integrates seamlessly with established systems and infrastructure to provide faster ROI and deliver better results. To learn more, visit http://www.ziftsolutions.com, join the conversation via the blog Channel Chatter and follow us on Twitter @zift.

###