Today, Pearson announced an expanded partnership with the University of Nevada, Reno, to launch its second online degree collaboration with the university. The new online Master of Public Health (MPH) degree program builds on Pearson’s existing partnership with the University, to support the online Master of Social Work (MSW). Designed to fit the schedules of working professionals, the MPH program meets the needs of career advancers and career changers in the public health field.

Through its online program management (OPM) group, Pearson is providing comprehensive services including marketplace research, program design consulting, institutional preparedness assessment, marketing, recruitment, retention-focused student support, course development, 24/7/365 helpdesk, and faculty training in online tools, methodologies and pedagogical approaches.

“We are excited to offer an online option to enhance and expand the practical skills needed for a successful career in public health practice,” said Dr. Trudy Larson, the University’s director of School of Community Health Sciences. “Whether students are currently working in public health or new to the field, we believe this curriculum offers them an opportunity to develop skills that will make them highly competitive in many careers.”

“The demand for many types of public health professionals is increasing annually and Nevada is no stranger to this growing demand,” said Kevin Carman, the University’s executive vice president and provost. “We see an obvious need to develop a pipeline of well-educated, healthcare professionals ready to fill positions in our own backyard, but also to bridge the gap across the country.”

Various types of public health professionals are expected to see much higher demand in the near future, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Some of the highest paid public health positions include health and safety engineer, environmental scientist, healthcare administrator, and epidemiologist.

“Through our expanded partnership with the University, we are honored to have this opportunity to help learners advance their education to pursue successful and rewarding careers in this vitally important field of public health,” said Todd Hitchcock, senior vice president of online learning services, Pearson.

Pearson provides comprehensive online program management (OPM) services, and partners with more than 40 higher education institutions across the country to implement and sustain over 250 undergraduate and graduate programs, which have produced more than 30,000 graduates. In 2016, a total of 6,893 students graduated from programs powered by Pearson’s student support and retention services, a component of many OPM partner solutions.

