Internationally recognized outdoor retailer L.L.Bean, best known for its Bean Boot, everyday free shipping and 100% satisfaction guarantee is set to expand its retail operation with the opening of its fourth Massachusetts store, scheduled to open the summer of 2017. The new L.L.Bean store will be located at Mashpee Commons, a unique mixed-use community featuring a variety of dining, shopping, entertainment and residential options, located in Mashpee, Massachusetts. The 20,000 square-foot store will feature an assortment of active and casual apparel and footwear, as well as outdoor lifestyle gear including hiking, fly-fishing, kayaking and winter gear and camping products. The store will employ approximately 75 people. Those interested in job opportunities can visit http://www.llbeancareers.com. This will be L.L.Bean’s fourth full retail store in Massachusetts and its 34th retail store outside of Maine. L.L.Bean also operates a fulltime kiosk at the Shops at Prudential Center in downtown Boston, as well as a seasonal kiosk at the Natick Mall.

“Mashpee has a lot of elements that make it an attractive location for us. There’s a host of outdoor recreational opportunities readily available nearby, with an active population base that regularly takes advantage of these resources, combined with a vibrant tourist community,” said Ken Kacere, senior vice-president and general manager of retail at L.L.Bean. “We’re very excited to be infusing a bit of the Maine essence and the L.L.Bean brand into the area.”

L.L.Bean made the decision to continue to expand its retail presence into Massachusetts as part of its overall retail expansion plan and due to the store’s proximity to several abundant natural resources and multiple opportunities for many outdoor activities, as well as a population base that enjoys regularly engaging in a variety of outdoor pursuits. The store will allow the people of Cape Cod and beyond to experience first-hand everything that the legendary outdoor retailer has to offer, such as quality merchandise, a welcoming shopping environment and a large roster of ongoing demonstrations and clinics on a number of outdoor topics.

Of particular note will be the inclusion of L.L.Bean’s Outdoor Discovery Schools, which will offer demonstrations, clinics and introductory hands-on courses for a variety of outdoor activities, all designed to make it easy for people to engage in outdoor recreation for health, fitness, and recreation. L.L.Bean Outdoor Discovery Schools’ courses are offered at every L.L.Bean Retail Store. In 2016, over 150,000 people participated in these programs.

"We are proud to welcome L.L.Bean to Mashpee Commons," said Buff Chace, Managing General Partner, Mashpee Commons L.P. "L.L.Bean is a first class retail operation and it will surely be a wonderful addition to the neighborhood experience Mashpee Commons offers to Cape Cod residents and year round visitors. We look forward to a great partnership."

About L.L.Bean, Inc.

L.L.Bean, Inc. is a leading multichannel merchant of quality outdoor gear and apparel. Founded in 1912 by Leon Leonwood Bean, the company began as a one-room operation selling a single product, the Maine Hunting Shoe. Still family owned, Shawn Gorman, great grandson of Leon Leonwood Bean, was named Chairman of the Board of Directors in 2013. While its business has grown over the years, L.L.Bean continues to uphold the values of its founder, including his dedication to quality, customer service and a love of the outdoors. L.L.Bean products are rigorously tested, guaranteed to last and always shipped free. In the past five years, L.L.Bean has donated over $6 million toward conservation and land stewardship. The 220,000 sq. ft. L.L.Bean retail store campus in Freeport, ME, is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and welcomes more than 3 million visitors every year. L.L.Bean can be found worldwide at http://www.llbean.com, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest, Google+ and Instagram.

