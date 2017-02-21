The Hov Pod Carbon Infinity can be switched from passenger craft to cargo craft in under 30 seconds.

“The Hov Pod Carbon Infinity Hovercraft is an All-Terrain Car, Taxi, Truck, Camper, Motor Boat, Ferry, Tour Bus, Ambulance, Minivan, SUV, Raft, Shuttle or Helicopter.” States Pete Ward, President of Hov Pod.

The Carbon Infinity Hovercraft is easy to use, strong & durable, while boasting a 120HP Rotax Turbo 4-stroke engine, this commercial quality hovercraft has excellent power to weight characteristics. The Carbon Infinity has a capacity for up to 9 people and the horsepower to haul up to 1500 lbs. (678 kgs) to a remote amphibious destinations, while flying at speeds up to 45 mph.

“The proprietary Carbon Infinity hull comes with a 5 year warranty and it is practically indestructible, uniquely constructed from Carbon Fiber and Kevlar. The Carbon Infinity is lightweight, extremely buoyant and able to take all-terrain punishment all day long from ice, flooding debris, stones, rocks logs and other obstructions.” Explains Ron Harris, VP of Marketing.

The Hov Pod Carbon Infinity skirt material is a proprietary blend, developed from polyurethane/nylon weave fabric combination with excellent anti-rip properties.

The Carbon Infinity has one simple set of controls which can be mastered in minutes and with high durability, safety & quality levels incorporated as standard,” States It can operate with ease over mud, riverbeds, tidal regions, rapids, shingle beaches, open water, grass, sand, swamps, marshland, weeds, submerged plants, snow, desert, ice, roads, shallow lakes and dried up salt marshes.

“The Hov Pod Carbon Infinity Hovercraft can be switched from passenger craft to cargo craft in under 30 seconds. Like a truck the Infinity is designed for easy loading, unloading or for quick entry and deployment. The Carbon Infinity Hovercraft can be configured for autonomous and amphibious military patrol, carry survey payloads, or outfitted for firefighting, provide tactical surface rescue response. The Infinity can land on water, the beach or provide a unique adventure experience to unexplored places,” says Harris.

“The Infinity Hovercraft has a wide footprint, a concentration on buoyancy, balance, stability, safety and durability. This rugged hovercraft is made for salt water operation with enclosed quick lift off engine covers, high specification electrical components and stainless steel fittings that minimize corrosion, while increasing operational reliability and safety,” adds Ward.

Hov Pod, since 2000, the World's Leading Supplier of Small and Medium Duty Hovercraft. No other hovercraft are constructed like a Hov Pod, that's why no other hovercraft outlast or goes as far. Hov Pod Hovercraft are amphibious, all-terrain vehicles that provide solutions for marine, surface and aerial survey, emergency response, transport, recreation and business. The difference between Hov Pod and Hovercraft is that Hov Pod are built to commercial specifications. Hov Pod are not just weekend toys, but equipment that you can count on all day every day, in the most difficult conditions. Hov Pod leave no footprint on wild life or ecology, they are quiet, safe, durable, easy to operate, maintain and transport.