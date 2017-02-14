David Kensington Explores Classicism in the Caribbean

Particularly when dealing with classic architecture, you want to make sure you get all of the details right. This tour will not only give me new insights into those details but will also provide me with inspiration."

Interior Designer David Kensington of San Francisco-based David Kensington Interior Architecture and Design, is part of a select group of industry professionals touring the classic architecture of Barbados. He has worked on many classic properties throughout the world and is using this tour to expand and deepen his knowledge of classic architecture and design techniques that he can incorporate into his work.

“Classic architecture is something I’m very passionate about,” said Kensington. “Craftsmanship and authenticity are integral to the projects I undertake. Particularly when dealing with classic architecture, you want to make sure you get all of the details right and this tour will not only give me new insights into those details but will also provide me with inspiration for ways I can incorporate different styles of classical designs into my work.”

“Classicism in the Caribbean: Great Houses & Gardens of Barbados” is part of the Institute of Classical Architecture & Art programming. The weeklong tour kicked off February 11 and will include visits to rarely seen private homes and public spaces. The focus is on the Caribbean Georgian style, which is a fusion of British Georgian architecture (arches and arcades) and more traditional Caribbean features including demera window and bell pelmet hoods.

David Kensington has worked on restoring classic architecture properties throughout the world and is noted for his painstaking attention to detail and ability to create bespoke and timeless designs that not only reflect the client’s vision but also David’s unique sense of style.

About David Kensington Interior Architecture and Design

Based in San Francisco and serving clients worldwide, David Kensington Interior Architecture and Design is a boutique firm that is large enough to execute projects of grand scale, yet personal enough to provide devoted and intimate attention to each owner. The guiding principles for the firm are collaboration, craftsmanship, personalization and a remarkably enjoyable process. For more information, visit http://www.davidkensington.com.