On January 31, 2017 Georgetown Home Care (GHC) promoted its Managing Director, Jessica Salgado, to Chief Operating Officer.

Mrs. Salgado was the company’s first hire, bringing her background in business and sales to the senior home care world. In her time with Georgetown Home Care, she has drastically streamlined the way the company communicates with its caregiver staff and clients, as well as refined the day to day operational strategies to secure continued company growth.

"Jessica has been an invaluable and integral part of our growth and our story,“ said John Bradshaw, President of Georgetown Home Care. “She is an innovative leader who cares as much about our employees as she does our clients. We are thrilled that she has accepted this new role as we continue to grow."

Mrs. Salgado received an International Business degree from Georgetown University and is currently pursuing a Master’s in Professional Studies in Public Relations at Georgetown University. She previously worked in sales with Grainger.

Georgetown Home Care is a family owned and operated home care company serving the greater Washington DC area. GHC’s focus is to keep its clients at home, where their hearts are, and to help them maintain their independence, freedom and connections with friends and family. The company’s website http://www.georgetownhomecare.com contains more information.

