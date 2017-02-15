XCARET Park Honored as Travvy Award-Winner for Second Consecutive Year

Xcaret Park has earned for the prestigious Silver statuette in the Travvy Awards for Best Theme Park and Best Water Park. The annual Travvy Awards, known as the Academy Awards of the travel industry, recognize the highest standards of excellence in the travel industry and honor travel companies, travel products, travel agencies and destinations for their outstanding achievement. The awards recognized winners Jan. 25 at a dinner in New York City’s Gotham Hall.

Travel suppliers, destinations and individuals from all over the world are eligible to submit their nominations to be considered for the honor of being recognized as an innovator in the industry. This year, nearly 40,000 travel professionals voted on their favorites to determine the 2017 Travvy Awards winners.

ABOUT THE TRAVVY AWARDS

The annual Travvy Awards, presented by travAlliancemedia, recognize the highest standards of excellence in the travel industry and honor travel companies, travel products, travel agencies and destinations for their outstanding achievement – consider it the Academy Awards of the travel industry. Over 39,000 agents — who sell the vast majority of these trips to tens of millions of consumers yearly — vote and award the very best in the travel industry. This represents the largest database of the nation’s foremost leisure-selling, independent travel agents in the country. The selections by agents reflect suppliers and destinations they believe provide the best overall service to their clients. For more information, please visit http://www.TravvyAwards.com

About Xcaret Park

Xcaret is one of Mexico's ecotourism destinations located on the shore of the Caribbean Sea. There are three Underground Rivers surrounded by magnificent natural scenery. The area also features amazing marine and land species, protected by Xcaret’s conservation programs. More than 300 performers exhibit the history, culture and folklore of Mexico.