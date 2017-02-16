Natalie Hines promoted to Account Executive at Tipton Communications

Tipton Communications, a fast-growing, full-service employee communications, public relations and marketing agency serving corporations and hospitals nationwide, announced today that Natalie Hines has been promoted to Account Executive.

Hines will continue to support the planning, development and coordination of internal communications, projects and programs for clients nationwide at Tipton Communications. In this newly defined position, she will manage, strengthen and grow client relationships by developing and implementing effective, creative strategies.

“Natalie has the leadership skills and talent to develop this new position for us,” said Dan Tipton, President and CEO of Tipton Communications. “I am confident she will successfully represent Tipton with our clients and demonstrate an absolute commitment to providing the very best products backed by top-quality service.”

Natalie began working at Tipton Communications in 2014 as a public relations intern while studying at the University of Delaware. She joined the team full-time in 2015 as a communications specialist after earning her bachelor’s degree in mass communication, with minors in advertising and organizational community leadership. Recently, Hines was appointed to serve as secretary of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) Delaware Chapter Board.